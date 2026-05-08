TN 12th Result 2026 Declared at tnresults.nic.in: Check Tamil Nadu HSC Pass Percentage, Official Websites and Steps to Download Marksheet

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has announced the TN Class 12 or HSC (+2) Result 2026 at 9.30 am today. Students appearing for the board exams can view their scores online through official sites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. The overall pass percentage has risen to 95.20 percent, improving from the previous year. Girls again surpassed boys in the TN HSC results. Students can verify their Tamil Nadu Class 12 marks sheet on the official result portals. They need to input their registration number and date of birth in the login window to download the scorecard.

How to check TN 12th Result 2026 online

Students can follow the below steps for getting the TN Class 12 Result 2026 online and download it.

Go to official websites dge.tn.gov.in

or tnresults.nic.in

Click on “TN HSC Result 2026” link from the main page

Fill registration number and date of birth in login window

Wait till your result is displayed in scorecard

Click download button and save provisional marksheet

Students must check all information displayed in marksheet after downloading the result. In addition to the official sites, the scores are also available through DigiLocker. The board is also arranging SMS services for students to download their results.

What is the TN 12th Result 2026 pass percentage

Official data from the DGE revealed that the overall pass percentage in the TN HSC Result 2026 was 95.20 percent.

Girls achieved a pass percentage of 97 percent while boys did 93.19 percent. The result data indicates students across the state have displayed consistent performance in board exams.

Which websites are hosting Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2026

Students can check their TN 12th Public Exam Result 2026 on various official websites and avoid traffic issue.

TN Results Portal

Tamil Nadu DGE Website

DigiLocker Results

The result links were activated within minutes of posting on the official website this morning.

How can students check TN 12th Result 2026 through SMS

Students can also check their RESULTS; if the website is slow, type the following:

TNBOARD12REGNO, DATE OF BIRTH: Send the message to 09282232585 or +919282232585 mobile number, and the result will be sent to that number.

What should students do after downloading the marksheet

Students should carefully go through the details mentioned on the provisional marksheet, like name, subject-wise marks, registration number and total marks.

The marksheet is provisional in nature. The candidates should present their school later to collect the original marksheet. The candidates not satisfied with the result can go for a supplementary or revaluation test after the result is released by the board.

Also Read: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Expected Shortly at wbbse.wb.gov.in: Check West Bengal Class 10 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet