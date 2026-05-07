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Home > Education News > WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Expected Shortly at wbbse.wb.gov.in: Check West Bengal Class 10 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Expected Shortly at wbbse.wb.gov.in: Check West Bengal Class 10 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is set to announce the Madhyamik Result 2026.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 17:03 IST

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WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Expected Shortly at wbbse.wb.gov.in: Check West Bengal Class 10 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is going to declare the Madhyamik Result 2026 on May 8. The provisional scorecards will be made accessible through various online platforms for nearly 9.71 lakh candidates who appeared for the board examinations this year. The WBBSE Madhyamik examinations were conducted from Feb 2 to Feb 12, 2026, at more than 2,600 centres throughout the state. Students can view marks through the official websites, DigiLocker and SMS services. 

When will WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 be declared

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the Class 10 results on May 8, 2026. Post the official result announcement, the result links will become active on various portals. Students are expected to keep their date of birth (in DDMMYY format) and roll number handy to ensure smooth checking of the result online.

The board is expected to announce the result through a press conference before launching the direct result links.

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How to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result

Students can access their Madhyamik scorecards by following a few simple steps.

  • Visit the official WBBSE website
  • Click on the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 link
  • Enter roll number in the roll number field
  • Enter the date of birth in DDMMYY format
  • Submit the details to view the scorecard

Once the submission is done, the provisional marksheet will be displayed. A copy of the result should be downloaded and saved for future reference until the institutions issue the original certificates.

What details will be mentioned in Madhyamik marksheet

The online scorecard will have important academic and personal details of the candidate.

According to reports, the following details should be expected on the marksheet:

  • Student’s name
  • Roll number and registration number
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Grades obtained
  • Total marks
  • Qualifying status

Candidates should double-check all details after downloading the provisional result. Any discrepancy should be immediately reported to school authorities or the board.

What are the passing marks in WBBSE Madhyamik exam

To qualify the Madhyamik examination, the candidate must get 34 percent overall marks, which is equivalent to 272 marks in total out of 800 with separate qualifying marks in each subject.

Candidates who have failed in one or two subjects, could have the option to appear for the board-directed compartment examinations at a later stage.

Can students check Madhyamik result through DigiLocker and SMS

Candidates can also use DigiLocker and the SMS facility to check their Madhyamik result in addition to official websites. These are backup options, especially when there is a lot of traffic on result websites immediately after declaration.

Students can also log in to DigiLocker using their registered credentials and select education documents. The board might also send official instructions through SMS during result declaration.

How did students perform in previous years

Last year, the overall pass percentage in the WBBSE Madhyamik exam was 86.56 percent. In 2024, the pass percentage was 83.61 percent. Details of stream-wise and district-wise performance also usually gets released by the board soon after results declaration. Candidates will probably receive the original marksheets and certificates from schools within a few days after the online declaration process.

Also Read: Tripura University Result 2026 Released at tripurauniv.ac.in: Check Semester Scorecards, Supplementary Results and Steps to Download Marksheets

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Tags: WBBSEWBBSE Class 10 ResultWBBSE Madhyamik ResultWBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026

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WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Expected Shortly at wbbse.wb.gov.in: Check West Bengal Class 10 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet

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WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Expected Shortly at wbbse.wb.gov.in: Check West Bengal Class 10 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Expected Shortly at wbbse.wb.gov.in: Check West Bengal Class 10 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Expected Shortly at wbbse.wb.gov.in: Check West Bengal Class 10 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Expected Shortly at wbbse.wb.gov.in: Check West Bengal Class 10 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet

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