LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > Tripura University Result 2026 Released at tripurauniv.ac.in: Check Semester Scorecards, Supplementary Results and Steps to Download Marksheets

Tripura University Result 2026 Released at tripurauniv.ac.in: Check Semester Scorecards, Supplementary Results and Steps to Download Marksheets

The Tripura University has released multiple semester examination results for undergraduate and postgraduate courses on its official result portal.

Tripura University Result 2026
Tripura University Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 14:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tripura University Result 2026 Released at tripurauniv.ac.in: Check Semester Scorecards, Supplementary Results and Steps to Download Marksheets

The Tripura University has declared several semester exam results for UG and PG programmes on its official result portal. Students enrolled in the LLB, BSc Information Technology and Library Science courses can now check their provisional scorecards on the website. The recent notification includes first-semester results for a number of programmes, along with third- and fifth-semester exam results for some courses. The university has also made supplementary exam results available for BSc IT students. Candidates must keep a constant eye on the official website for more result notifications and updates on pending semester results.

Which Tripura University results 2026 have been released

As per the latest notification available on the university’s official website, provisional results have been declared for several courses conducted in the 2025 academic session.

The results published are for, LLB first, third and fifth semester exams; Bachelor in Library and Information Science first semester; Master in Library and Information Science first semester; BSc IT first, third and fifth semester exams; and BSc IT supplementary exam results

You Might Be Interested In

Students looking for Tripura University’s first-semester result and BA semester result are also looking for further announcements on the result portal.

How to check Tripura University results 2026 online

Students can check their scorecard from the official result portal of Tripura University by following a few simple steps.

  • Go to the official university result site
  • Click on the related exam link from the released result section
  • Key in the roll number or other login credentials as required
  • Submit the details
  • The provisional marksheet is displayed

Candidates should retain a print copy of the result for future reference in academics, admission process, and verification.

What details are mentioned in Tripura University scorecard

The provisional mark sheet made available online displays significant academic details of the student and the exam. The following details are generally mentioned in the scorecard:

  • Candidate’s name
  • Roll number
  • Semester details
  • Course name
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Total marks obtained
  • Result/qualifying status

Once the student downloads the mark sheet, they must verify all the details. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must bring it to the notice of the university examination department.

Are Tripura University results provisional

The university has clarified that all the scorecards displayed on the portal are provisional in nature. The mark sheets and official documents may be released later by the university or the respective departments. For now, the students who have to appear for admission or internships or submit official documents for academic applications may use the temporary provisional scorecards downloaded from the portal.

Will more Tripura University results be announced

Tripura University is expected to release additional semester-wise results for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the coming weeks. The university will be releasing more semester-wise results for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the coming weeks. Students awaiting pending examination results for BA semester examinations and other course updates can keep a close watch on the official portal.

The university notifications for results are generally made in phases depending on course evaluation schedules and departmental timelines. In the meantime, candidates that have passed their semester examination can move to the next stage of academic registrations and admission formalities as advised by the respective departments.

Also Read: JAC 12th Result 2026 Declared at jacresults.com: Check Jharkhand Board Inter Toppers, Pass Percentage, District-Wise Trends and Steps to Download Scorecard Online

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Tripura UniversityTripura University first semester resultTripura University Result 2026Tripura University semester result 2026Tripura University supplementary result

RELATED News

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon at hpbose.org: Check Himachal Pradesh Board Matric Result Date, Pass Percentage, Latest Updates and Steps to Download Scorecard Online

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Expected Soon at mahahsscboard.in: Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Latest Updates, Date, Time, Steps and How to Download Scorecard

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

HBSE Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Result Latest Updates, Date, Time and Steps and How to Download Scorecard

MMRDA 2026 Admit Card Released at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in: Check Exam Dates, Direct Link and How to Download Hall ticket

LATEST NEWS

Hyderabad Shocker: Undercover Woman Cop Approached By 40 Men During 3-Hour Patrol Walk, Faces Harassment And Lewd Remarks | WATCH

Guru Bahasa Inggris Viral MMS Download Link Scandal: Why The Alleged Indonesian Video Is Trending Online?

How Saudi Arabia Pushed Donald Trump To Halt Project Freedom: MBS Denies US Access To Riyadh Bases, Airspace For Iran Strikes

Hyundai Creta Variant Changes 2026: No More SX Tech And SX(O), ADAS Now Limited To Top Model – Check New Prices & Details

IPL 2026: Is Sanjiv Goenka Planning to Sack Rishabh Pant as LSG Captain? Mitchell Marsh, Markram Lead Replacement Rumours | Reports

HFCL Shares Rise 3% to ₹144, Extend Winning Streak After Strong Q4 Earnings Rebound — What Investors Should Know

Meerut Horror: Man Lives With Daughter’s Skeleton For 4 Months, Uses Perfume To Hide Smell; Arrested

Who Is Arnob Roy? Tejas Networks Share Price Jumps 16% After New CEO Appointment Sparks Investor Surge

Sanjay Kapur’s Estate Rift Heads To Mediation As SC Urges Peace; Ex-CJI Chandrachud Steps In Amid Family Trust Battle

Who Is Britto Lorence? India Biotechnology Engineer Masturbates Next To Mother And Her Baby On Dubai-UK Emirates Flight

Tripura University Result 2026 Released at tripurauniv.ac.in: Check Semester Scorecards, Supplementary Results and Steps to Download Marksheets

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tripura University Result 2026 Released at tripurauniv.ac.in: Check Semester Scorecards, Supplementary Results and Steps to Download Marksheets

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tripura University Result 2026 Released at tripurauniv.ac.in: Check Semester Scorecards, Supplementary Results and Steps to Download Marksheets
Tripura University Result 2026 Released at tripurauniv.ac.in: Check Semester Scorecards, Supplementary Results and Steps to Download Marksheets
Tripura University Result 2026 Released at tripurauniv.ac.in: Check Semester Scorecards, Supplementary Results and Steps to Download Marksheets
Tripura University Result 2026 Released at tripurauniv.ac.in: Check Semester Scorecards, Supplementary Results and Steps to Download Marksheets

QUICK LINKS