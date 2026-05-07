JAC 12th Result 2026 Declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Inter Toppers, Pass Percentage, District-Wise Trends and Steps to Download Scorecard Online

The JAC 12th Result 2026 for the arts, science and commerce streams has been released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). Students who appeared for the Jharkhand Board Intermediate examination can now check their results online through the official websites, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, among others. This year, over 3.75 lakh students appeared for the JAC Inter examination conducted from February 3 to February 23, 2026. The result has thrown up significant trends with regard to stream-wise and district-wise performance, along with key highlights from toppers’ results.

How to check JAC 12th Result 2026 online

Students can check their Jharkhand Board Class 12 scorecards by following a few simple steps:

Visit the official JAC result website

Click on the ‘JAC Class 12 Result 2026’ link

Enter roll code and roll number

Submit the details

Download and save the marksheet

Students may also access their provisional marksheets through DigiLocker and SMS, in case the official websites are down.

What is JAC 12th pass percentage 2026

The Arts stream has recorded the best pass percentage this year, while the science stream has remained the lowest-performing stream.

Here’s the stream-wise pass percentage:

Arts: 96.14 percent

Commerce: 93.37 percent

Science: 82.92 percent

A total of 2.02 lakh-plus students have cleared the arts stream examination, making it the strongest-performing category in terms of not just results but also numbers.

Who are the JAC 12th toppers 2026

Girls dominated the topper lists across all three streams this year.

The toppers for each stream are as follows:

Arts: Chhoti Kumari: 478 marks

Commerce: Sweta Prasad: 478 marks

Science: Rashida Naaz: 489 marks

With 489 marks in science, Rashida Naaz has secured the highest marks among all the streams.

Interestingly, the topper data pointed to the strong performance of female candidates, specifically in the science stream, where the list is dominated by girls.

How did students perform division-wise

A large number of candidates in all three streams managed to secure a first division. The division-wise statistics showed: 1,07,694 first divisioners in arts, 12,030 first divisioners in commerce and 61,589 first divisioners in science.

Meanwhile, those who secured a third division remained low in number, especially in the Science stream.

Why is JAC 12th Result 2026 important

The Jharkhand Board Class 12 result is a crucial eligibility factor in undergraduate admissions, entrance applications and professional course eligibility across India. Students are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the provisional scorecard. The original marksheets will be distributed via schools later. Meanwhile, candidates dissatisfied with their scores can check out for information regarding scrutiny and re-evaluation on the board in the coming days.

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