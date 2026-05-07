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Home > Education News > HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon at hpbose.org: Check Himachal Pradesh Board Matric Result Date, Pass Percentage, Latest Updates and Steps to Download Scorecard Online

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon at hpbose.org: Check Himachal Pradesh Board Matric Result Date, Pass Percentage, Latest Updates and Steps to Download Scorecard Online

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Result 2026 soon on its official website.

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026
HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 12:53 IST

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HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon at hpbose.org: Check Himachal Pradesh Board Matric Result Date, Pass Percentage, Latest Updates and Steps to Download Scorecard Online

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will be announcing the Class 10 Result 2026 on its official website very soon. The candidates who applied for HPBOSE matric results have been waiting for the results for several days. The results are soon to be declared. Last year, the HPBOSE Class 10 results were declared on May 15, and students are expecting a similar timeline this year as well. After that, the students can check their matric results online from the official website of HPBOSE by looking into the roll numbers. The result will be available in the online marksheet with subject-wise marks, division, mark and qualifying status. The HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2025 was declared on May 15 last year. The students also hope that the timeline will be the same this year also.

When will HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 be announced

The Himachal Pradesh Board has not announced the exact date and time of the result. But according to the past trend, the HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 will be out in May 2026. The students should check the official website for all the latest news about the result declaration.

In the year 2025, nearly 95,495 students have applied in the regular category. The passing percentage was 79.8 percent.

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Where to check HPBOSE 10th Result 2026

The students can access the matric results through official website of Himachal Pradesh Board after the declaration. Before logging into the result portal, the students should always have the roll numbers ready in order to avoid the last-moment panic.

Students can also use the provisional online marksheet as the reference until the school receives the original marksheet.

How to download HPBOSE matric scorecard

Following a few easy steps, one can check and download HPBOSE Class 10 result online:

  • Go to the official HPBOSE website
  • Click on ‘Results’ in the home page
  • Click on the ‘10th Regular Theory Examination’ link
  • Enter the roll number in the login window and click on submit
  • View and download scorecard

It is recommended for the students to take a printout of the result for their future references.

What details will be mentioned in HPBOSE result

The following details would be included in the HPBOSE Class 10 scorecard and are related to the students and exam performance.

  • Student’s name
  • Roll number
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Total marks obtained
  • Division
  • Result
  • Qualifying status

The students must double-check the details after downloading the marksheet. If there’s any discrepancy, students should inform the respective school authorities as soon as possible.

How has HPBOSE Class 10 pass percentage changed

The pass percentage of the Himachal Pradesh Board has been fluctuating for the past few years. The pass percentage this year was 74.61 percent. The board had reported a success rate of 89.7 percent in 2023. In 2021, the board had the highest pass percentage in recent years, as 99.7 percent students were able to clear the exam. In 2021, over 1.31 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 examination. Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh students are still waiting for the official announcement from the HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026.

Also Read: Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Expected Soon at mahahsscboard.in: Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Latest Updates, Date, Time, Steps and How to Download Scorecard

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Tags: Himachal Pradesh Board ResultHPBOSEHPBOSE 10th Result 2026HPBOSE Class 10HPBOSE Class 10 result 2026

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HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon at hpbose.org: Check Himachal Pradesh Board Matric Result Date, Pass Percentage, Latest Updates and Steps to Download Scorecard Online

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HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon at hpbose.org: Check Himachal Pradesh Board Matric Result Date, Pass Percentage, Latest Updates and Steps to Download Scorecard Online
HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon at hpbose.org: Check Himachal Pradesh Board Matric Result Date, Pass Percentage, Latest Updates and Steps to Download Scorecard Online
HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon at hpbose.org: Check Himachal Pradesh Board Matric Result Date, Pass Percentage, Latest Updates and Steps to Download Scorecard Online
HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon at hpbose.org: Check Himachal Pradesh Board Matric Result Date, Pass Percentage, Latest Updates and Steps to Download Scorecard Online

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