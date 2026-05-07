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Home > Education News > Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Expected Soon at mahahsscboard.in: Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Latest Updates, Date, Time, Steps and How to Download Scorecard

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Expected Soon at mahahsscboard.in: Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Latest Updates, Date, Time, Steps and How to Download Scorecard

The Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is set to announce the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Expected Soon at mahahsscboard.in: Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Latest Updates, Date, Time, Steps and How to Download Scorecard

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 12:08 IST

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Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Expected Soon at mahahsscboard.in: Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Latest Updates, Date, Time, Steps and How to Download Scorecard

The Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will announce the Maharashtra SSC result 2026 soon. Over 16 lakh students in Class 10 in Maharashtra took the board exams and now they are waiting for the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026. The Maharashtra SSC exams took place from February 20 to March 18 at 5,111 centres across the state. Once the results are out, students can see their marks online on the websites and other digital platforms, like DigiLocker.

Where can I see the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026

Students can check the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 on the internet through the websites of the board, like mahahsscboard.in and hscresult.mkcl.in. You will be able to see the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 on these websites.

The link to check the SSC scorecard will be activated by the board upon release of the official declaration. Students may experience some delays accessing the websites as a result of heavy traffic after the declaration.

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Students should also keep their roll number and mother’s name handy when logging into the portal.

How to download Maharashtra SSC marksheet

Students can easily download the provisional SSC marksheet online by following the steps mentioned below.

  • Go to the official Maharashtra Board website
  • Click on SSC Result link 2026
  • Enter roll number and mother’s name
  • Submit details
  • View and download marksheet

Students should keep a copy of the marksheet until they get the documents from their schools.

The marksheet will have the marks for each subject, the marks, whether they passed or not and other important details.

Can students see their SSC result on DigiLocker

Students can check their Maharashtra SSC marksheets on the websites and also on DigiLocker.

To do this students need to log in to the DigiLocker website or app and click on the education document. Then they need to enter their details and verify them. The digital marksheet will appear on the screen.

It is possible that the board will also give students who do not have internet an option to check their results on UMANG and by SMS.

What are the marks needed to pass the Maharashtra SSC exams

The Maharashtra Board has not changed the rules for passing the SSC exams for the year 2026. Students need to get least 33 percent marks in each subject and overall to pass the exams.

Each subject has 100 marks, with 80 marks for the theory part and 20 marks for the assessment. The SSC exam had multiple-choice questions, short answers and long answers.

When will students get their SSC marksheets

The marksheet that students can see online is temporary. Students need to collect their marksheet and certificate from their school after the board finishes the process. Students should also check all the details on the scorecard carefully, including their name, roll number and subject marks, to make sure they passed. The students of Maharashtra are still waiting for the SSC result to be announced. However, the board will announce the Class 10 results after they announce the Higher Secondary Certificate results. 

Students will be able to see their Maharashtra SSC marksheets on DigiLocker and the official websites once the Maharashtra SSC result is announced.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet 

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Tags: Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026Maharashtra Class 10 ResultMaharashtra SSC examsMaharashtra SSC Result 2026MSBSHSE SSC

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Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Expected Soon at mahahsscboard.in: Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Latest Updates, Date, Time, Steps and How to Download Scorecard

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Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Expected Soon at mahahsscboard.in: Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Latest Updates, Date, Time, Steps and How to Download Scorecard
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Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Expected Soon at mahahsscboard.in: Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Latest Updates, Date, Time, Steps and How to Download Scorecard
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