Weather Today (27 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

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India Weather Today (27 May, 2026) Live Updates: On 27th May, today, severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue over North and Central India, while heavy rain, along with thunderstorms, is expected over a few Eastern , Northeastern and Southern states of India.

The IMD has put out alerts about heatwave, 44-46°C, and then a more severe heatwave above 46°C, across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. In a lot of areas, temperatures are expected to stay pretty much pinned over 44-46°C for much of the time.

Weather experts say that light rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds should offer a bit of respite to Delhi-NCR starting May 29, but this does not imply the extreme temperatures will decrease fully, since the city is still under extreme heat today. The IMD has also issued an alert and asked people not to expose themselves outdoors for an extended period of time during the hot midday hours with the warning that the risk of dehydration and heatstroke is still high.

On the other hand, the pre monsoon activity seems to be picking up across southern and north-eastern India. Over the next few days, widespread rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are expected to hit Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Meghalaya and some parts of West Bengal. A sudden dust storm along with gusty winds maybe up to 80-90 kmph could show up without much notice.

The south west monsoon is also making its way and is likely to further extend further over the area of southern Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. The IMD officials state that the ongoing heat wave experience in some parts of northwest India could gradually end after May 29th in the wake of the incoming storm activity, as temperature is expected to go down.