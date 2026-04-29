UP, Bihar, Jharkhand Weather Today (29 April 2026): Heatwave Alert, Rain & Thunderstorm Forecast for Varanasi, Ranchi, Jaunpur, Faizabad, Bhagalpur, Bokaro & Deoghar

North and eastern India are seeing different weather today. Some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are really hot while Jharkhand is getting a break from the heat because of some thunderstorms and clouds. The weather people say that dry winds from the northwest are making it hotter in the plains. Many cities are getting close to. Are even hotter than 40°C. At the time moist air from the Bay of Bengal is causing rain and thunderstorms in some parts of the east. This mix of hot weather and sudden changes is making the weather unstable. There are warnings about heat stress during the day and strong winds or lightning at night in areas.

Varanasi Weather Today

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh is currently Hazy clouds with a temperature of 83°. It is going to be around 83° during the day. The sky will be partially cloudy which will make it feel colder.. Later in the evening there might be some clouds and thunderstorms. The air is not too dry. It is still uncomfortable especially in the afternoons.

Ranchi Weather Today

Ranchi is not as hot as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The temperature will be 34-36°C and it will be partly cloudy. There is a chance of light rain or thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening which could give some relief from the heat. There might also be winds when it storms.

Jaunpur Weather Today

Jaunpur is really hot today. The temperature is going to be above 41°C. It will be dry most of the day. It will feel very hot. Later in the evening it might get a cloudy but it is unlikely to rain.

Faizabad Weather Today

Faizabad, also known as Ayodhya is going to be very hot during the day. The temperature will be close to 40°C. It will be hot and dry in the afternoons. There is a chance of thunderstorms later in the day but it is unlikely to rain much.

Bhagalpur Weather Today

Bhagalpur is going to be hot and unstable today. The temperature might reach 39-41°C during the day. The air will be humid, which will make it feel even hotter. Later in the evening there might be thunderstorms or light rain which could give some relief.

Bokaro Weather Today

Bokaro will have cloudy skies and the temperature will be around 35-37°C. The weather is a little more stable here than in areas. There is a chance of thunderstorms later in the day with strong winds and some rain.

Deoghar Weather Today

Deoghars weather will change a lot today. The temperature will be 36-38°C. Clouds will form in the afternoon, which could lead to rain or thunderstorms in the evening. There might be strong winds and lightning during this time.

Weather Outlook

Overall Uttar Pradesh is still very hot. Some parts of Bihar and Jharkhand might get some relief from the heat because of thunderstorms. People should try to stay out of the sun during the part of the day and be careful of sudden changes in the weather especially, in areas that get storms in the evening.