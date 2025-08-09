LIVE TV
Good News For Commuters: Google Maps Will Provide Real-Time Alerts Of Blackspots In Delhi

Good News For Commuters: Google Maps Will Provide Real-Time Alerts Of Blackspots In Delhi

Good News is coming for commuters. If you use Google Maps for travelling, then it is for you. The Delhi Traffic Police has announced that it will identify black spots and mark these on Google Maps. This facilitation will provide real-time alerts to commuters as they approach accident-prone areas.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 9, 2025 19:56:20 IST

Good News is coming for commuters. If you use Google Maps for travelling, then it is for you. The Delhi Traffic Police has announced that it will identify black spots and mark these on Google Maps. This facilitation will provide real-time alerts to commuters as they approach accident-prone areas.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the project was set to launch in 2025, will begin with the list of black spots prepared in 2024. A black spot on a road refers to a location where road traffic accidents have been concentrated.

Identification Underway, 100 Blackspots Identified Last Year

As per reports, the Delhi Traffic Police identified more than 100 such spots last year, which will be marked on the Google map. The initiative is commenced in a bid to reduce the number of fatalities. 

In 2024, Azadpur Sabzi Mandi on GT Karnal Road recorded the highest number of accidents at 20, which included 11 fatal cases, PTI reported. In 2024, the top 10 black spots for accidents accounted for 180 incidents.

The planning for this initiative is ongoing, which includes marking the black spot locations and coordinating with road-owning agencies to improve signage, road designs, a senior official said. 

Google Maps Has Come Under Scrutiny 

There are many cases in the past when drivers were misguided by Google Maps’ navigation. Some of these are: Three people died in Uttar Pradesh when their car, relying on Google Maps, plunged 50 feet into a river in Badaun district. And in Kerala, a tourist group from Hyderabad drove into a flooded stream while following Google Maps, but fortunately, all survived.

