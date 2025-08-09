BJP Demands Resignation Of Rahul Gandhi, Congress-Ruled States CMs If They Don’t Believe In ECI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, August 9, 2025, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi must resign on “moral grounds” from the Lok Sabha if he does not believe in the Election Commission, refuting his claim of ‘vote theft’ that he has been attempting to destroy constitutional institutions without evidence.

During a press conference, BJP Spokesperson also demanded the resignation of the chief ministers of Congress-ruled states and asked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to resign if they don’t have faith in the poll body.

Bhatia said, “For more than a decade, the image of Rahul Gandhi in Indian politics has been one of chaos, attempting to destroy constitutional institutions without evidence, and making accusations.” “Rahul Gandhi has been making baseless allegations before the media and then refuses to give proof and a written declaration when the constitutional body asks for it, “He added.

एक दशक से ज्यादा समय से राहुल गांधी की जो छवि भारतीय राजनीति में बनी है, वो है- अराजकता की, संवैधानिक संस्थाओं को बिना प्रमाण के नष्ट करने का प्रयास और आरोप लगाने की। राहुल गांधी ने जो प्रेसवार्ता कर एक संवैधानिक संस्था, निर्वाचन आयोग, पर बिना किसी तथ्य के बेबुनियाद आरोप लगाए… pic.twitter.com/saw7AUfz1Z — BJP (@BJP4India) August 9, 2025

On August 7, 2025, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to steal elections, pointing to the Mahadevapura seat in Karnataka. He also alleged that duplicate voters, invalid addresses and bulk voters led to a “vote chori” of more than 1 lakh votes.

Later, the Election Commission of India also ‘fact-checked’ Gandhi’s claims on the social media platform, X, calling the statements “misleading”.

The poll body responded to his allegations, stating, “If Shri Rahul Gandhi believes what he is saying is true, then he should sign the Declaration/Oath as per Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules 1960 and submit the same to CEO of Haryana by today itself to that necessary proceedings can be initiated.”

❌ The statements made are Misleading #ECIFactCheck ✅Read in detail in the image given👇 https://t.co/y3n5esx7Xd pic.twitter.com/lbBsWHQjMG — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) August 8, 2025

Earlier, the LoP also said that the Karnataka government should probe the issue of fake voters in the State during the 2024 Lok Sabha election at the ‘Vote Adhikar Rally’ in Bengaluru.

