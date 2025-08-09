LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > BJP Demands Resignation Of Rahul Gandhi, Congress-Ruled States CMs If They Don’t Believe In ECI

BJP Demands Resignation Of Rahul Gandhi, Congress-Ruled States CMs If They Don’t Believe In ECI

During a press conference, BJP Spokesperson also demanded the resignation of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and the chief ministers of Congress-ruled states if they don’t have faith in the poll body.

BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia During A Press Conference AT Party HQ In Delhi (Credit - BJP)
BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia During A Press Conference AT Party HQ In Delhi (Credit - BJP)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 9, 2025 19:24:05 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, August 9, 2025, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi must resign on “moral grounds” from the Lok Sabha if he does not believe in the Election Commission, refuting his claim of ‘vote theft’ that he has been attempting to destroy constitutional institutions without evidence.

During a press conference, BJP Spokesperson also demanded the resignation of the chief ministers of Congress-ruled states and asked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to resign if they don’t have faith in the poll body. 

Bhatia said, “For more than a decade, the image of Rahul Gandhi in Indian politics has been one of chaos, attempting to destroy constitutional institutions without evidence, and making accusations.” “Rahul Gandhi has been making baseless allegations before the media and then refuses to give proof and a written declaration when the constitutional body asks for it, “He added.

On August 7, 2025, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to steal elections, pointing to the Mahadevapura seat in Karnataka. He also alleged that duplicate voters, invalid addresses and bulk voters led to a “vote chori” of more than 1 lakh votes.

Later, the Election Commission of India also ‘fact-checked’ Gandhi’s claims on the social media platform, X, calling the statements “misleading”.

The poll body responded to his allegations, stating, “If Shri Rahul Gandhi believes what he is saying is true, then he should sign the Declaration/Oath as per Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules 1960 and submit the same to CEO of Haryana by today itself to that necessary proceedings can be initiated.”

Earlier, the LoP also said that the Karnataka government should probe the issue of fake voters in the State during the 2024 Lok Sabha election at the ‘Vote Adhikar Rally’ in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: 

Tags: bjpECIelection commissionrahul gandhiVote Theft

RELATED News

Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
‘Our Technology Helped Win Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi In Bengaluru
Bihar Deputy CM Faces Voter ID Controversy Amid SIR Row

LATEST NEWS

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
BJP Demands Resignation Of Rahul Gandhi, Congress-Ruled States CMs If They Don’t Believe In ECI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BJP Demands Resignation Of Rahul Gandhi, Congress-Ruled States CMs If They Don’t Believe In ECI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BJP Demands Resignation Of Rahul Gandhi, Congress-Ruled States CMs If They Don’t Believe In ECI
BJP Demands Resignation Of Rahul Gandhi, Congress-Ruled States CMs If They Don’t Believe In ECI
BJP Demands Resignation Of Rahul Gandhi, Congress-Ruled States CMs If They Don’t Believe In ECI
BJP Demands Resignation Of Rahul Gandhi, Congress-Ruled States CMs If They Don’t Believe In ECI

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?