LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Australia cricket news nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement brian king ali khamenei green card donald trump Bangladesh Hindu attack bcci Australia cricket news nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement brian king ali khamenei green card donald trump Bangladesh Hindu attack bcci Australia cricket news nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement brian king ali khamenei green card donald trump Bangladesh Hindu attack bcci Australia cricket news nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement brian king ali khamenei green card donald trump Bangladesh Hindu attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Australia cricket news nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement brian king ali khamenei green card donald trump Bangladesh Hindu attack bcci Australia cricket news nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement brian king ali khamenei green card donald trump Bangladesh Hindu attack bcci Australia cricket news nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement brian king ali khamenei green card donald trump Bangladesh Hindu attack bcci Australia cricket news nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement brian king ali khamenei green card donald trump Bangladesh Hindu attack
LIVE TV
Home > Business > New Draft Rules For Gig Workers: Minimum Work Days Explained – Who Will Get Social Security, Who Won’t

New Draft Rules For Gig Workers: Minimum Work Days Explained – Who Will Get Social Security, Who Won’t

The government has released draft rules under the Social Security Code to formalize benefits for gig and platform workers. A minimum engagement period of 90 days with one aggregator, or 120 days across multiple, is now proposed for eligibility. Registered workers will gain access to health, life, and personal accident insurance, with potential pension schemes in the future.

New Social Security rules mandate minimum work days for gig workers to access health, life, and accident insurance benefits. Photo: X.
New Social Security rules mandate minimum work days for gig workers to access health, life, and accident insurance benefits. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 2, 2026 10:09:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

New Draft Rules For Gig Workers: Minimum Work Days Explained – Who Will Get Social Security, Who Won’t

The government has proposed draft rules under the new Social Security Code that mandate a minimum engagement period for gig and platform workers to qualify for social security benefits. These draft rules, now released for public comment, aim to formalize welfare measures for workers in the unorganised digital economy.

You Might Be Interested In

New Rules For Gig Workers: Minimum Work Threshold Defined

According to the draft, a gig or platform worker must be engaged with a single aggregator for at least 90 days within a financial year to be eligible for social security benefits. For workers associated with multiple aggregators, the threshold has been proposed at 120 days.

The rules define a worker as “engaged” from the day they start earning income, regardless of the amount. If a worker is simultaneously associated with multiple aggregators on a given day, each engagement will be counted separately. For instance, if a worker works for three aggregators in one day, it will be counted as three workdays.

You Might Be Interested In

Eligibility and Coverage Under The New Social Security Code

The draft rules clarify that eligible workers include those engaged by an aggregator directly, through an associate company, subsidiary, limited liability partnership, or a third party.

The new labour codes mandate that gig and platform workers receive social security benefits, including:

Health insurance

Life insurance

Personal accident insurance

The government may also introduce additional schemes in the future. Registered workers will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat health scheme. Pension schemes may also be introduced later, based on contributions from both the platforms and the workers themselves.

Registration and Identification For Gig Workers

All gig and platform workers aged 16 and above must register using an Aadhaar-linked process. Aggregators are required to share details of their workers on a central government portal to generate a universal account number, unless the worker is already registered.

Each eligible registered worker will be issued an identity card, which may be either digital or physical.

The labour ministry has already begun registering gig workers on the e-Shram portal as part of this initiative.

National Social Security Board

The draft notification also details the composition of the National Social Security Board, which will:

Estimate the number of gig and platform workers

Identify emerging types of aggregators

Formulate welfare policies for these workers

The board will include five government-nominated representatives from associations of unorganised sector workers and five from employer groups.

How Will A Gig Worker Lose His Eligibility

Gig workers will lose eligibility for social security benefits under the following conditions:

Upon reaching 60 years of age

If they have not worked for 90 days with a single aggregator, or 120 days across multiple aggregators in the previous financial year

Also Read: New Year’s Eve Showdown: Maharashtra Gig Workers Likely Join Nationwide Strike Despite Swiggy And Zomato Increasing Peak Hours Incentives

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 10:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Blinkitbusiness newsgig workersgig workers strikehome-hero-pos-13Social Security CodeSwiggyZeptoZomato

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Dalaal Street Opens Steady; Traders Monitor Commodities, Currencies, And Sector Strength

Why Will Vodafone Idea Share Price Be In Focus Today? ₹637 Crore GST Penalty And AGR Relief Impact

Stocks to Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, TVS, Aurobindo Pharma, Vodafone Idea, RailTel and many other in focus

Dropped Out, Drove a Tempo, Now Launching India’s Newest Airline: Meet Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma, Kanpur Man Behind Shankh Air

Upcoming IPOs 2026: INVESTORS, Braces For A Blockbuster Year Of Mega Listings

LATEST NEWS

Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Swearing-In Ends With Punjabi Beats, Crowd Dances Wildly, Watch The Viral Celebration Video Now

New Draft Rules For Gig Workers: Minimum Work Days Explained – Who Will Get Social Security, Who Won’t

‘They Said I’d Never Play For Australia’: Pakistan-Born Usman Khawaja Retires, Reflects On Journey As A Coloured Muslim Cricketer

When Is Paush Purnima 2026, January 2 Or 3? Rituals, Spiritual Significance, And Festive Insights

Why NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Chose To Write A Letter To Umar Khalid On His First Day In Office – Espousing The Same Political Ideology?

India vs New Zealand ODI Series: Captain Shubman Gill To Return? Check Probable Squad

‘Ikkis’ Day 1 Box Office Collection: Agastya Nanda-Dharmendra Drama Opens At Rs 7 Crore, Beats Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Trails Dhurandhar

Weather Update Today: Dense Fog To Blanket North India As Cold Wave Intensifies, Alert Issued

Will Smith Sued: Who Is Brian King Joseph, The Violinist Accusing The Actor Of Sexual Harassment And Grooming?

Several Killed As Iran Sees Biggest Protests In Three Years Over Economic Crisis – What We Know So Far

New Draft Rules For Gig Workers: Minimum Work Days Explained – Who Will Get Social Security, Who Won’t

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

New Draft Rules For Gig Workers: Minimum Work Days Explained – Who Will Get Social Security, Who Won’t

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

New Draft Rules For Gig Workers: Minimum Work Days Explained – Who Will Get Social Security, Who Won’t
New Draft Rules For Gig Workers: Minimum Work Days Explained – Who Will Get Social Security, Who Won’t
New Draft Rules For Gig Workers: Minimum Work Days Explained – Who Will Get Social Security, Who Won’t
New Draft Rules For Gig Workers: Minimum Work Days Explained – Who Will Get Social Security, Who Won’t

QUICK LINKS