New Year’s Eve Showdown: Maharashtra Gig Workers Likely To Join Nationwide Strike Despite Swiggy And Zomato Increasing Peak Hours Incentives

Platform and gig workers from Mumbai and Maharashtra are likely to participate in a nationwide strike called by app-based delivery workers. Officials on Wednesday said that police are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any unfortunate incidents on New Year’s Eve. The strike call was given by unions which represent delivery partners and gig workers and is expected to hit delivery services operated by major platforms.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) have claimed that their call to strike will be joined by lakhs of gig workers who demand better payouts and improved working conditions.

The officials in Maharashtra said that “Maharashtra Police are keeping a close watch on developments related to the nationwide strike involving gig workers of app-based food delivery platforms.” One official further added that, “We are not anticipating any major issues, but app-based delivery service may be impacted.”

The planned strike may affect the operations of several food delivery and quick commerce giants such as Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto, especially on New Year’s Eve when customer demand is typically at its peak.

According to reports, police are trying to stay ahead of the situation, “Police are coordinating with employers and organisers of the strike to avoid any untoward incident,” an official said.

Platforms increase incentives

After a brief and localised disruptions on December 25, food delivery and quick commerce firms have announced some hikes in incentives and reliefs for the gig workers. Zomato has temporarily yielded penalties on order denials and cancellations and promised earnings of up to Rs 3000 based on order volumes and availability.

Similarly, Swiggy has offered earnings of up to Rs 10,000 on December 31 and January 1, and to ensure rider availability, Swiggy is advertising earnings of up to Rs 2,000 between peak hours on New Year’s Eve.

