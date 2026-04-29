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Home > World News > Taiwan Strengthens Coast Guard Strategy Amid Rising Chinese Gray Zone Pressure

Taiwan Strengthens Coast Guard Strategy Amid Rising Chinese Gray Zone Pressure

Taiwan announced plans to make major changes in the operation of Taiwan Coast Guard Administration, amid increasing “gray zone” pressure from China.

Taiwan announced plans to make major changes in the operation of Taiwan Coast Guard Administration, amid increasing “gray zone” pressure from China. Photo: AI Generated
Taiwan announced plans to make major changes in the operation of Taiwan Coast Guard Administration, amid increasing “gray zone” pressure from China. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 29, 2026 23:19:08 IST

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Taiwan Strengthens Coast Guard Strategy Amid Rising Chinese Gray Zone Pressure

In response to increasing “gray zone” pressure from China, William Lai has announced plans to make major changes to how Taiwan Coast Guard Administration operates, according to The Taipei Times.

Speaking at the coast guard’s first National Sea Light Awards ceremony, Lai praised officers for their work in keeping the seas safe, enforcing the law, and carrying out rescue missions. He said that Taiwan faces security threats not just on land but also at sea. Lai also warned that China is trying to make its aggressive actions in nearby waters seem normal, which is putting pressure on the region, as reported by The Taipei Times.

Despite these pressures, Taiwan’s coast guard has continued to carry out critical operations, including anti-narcotics missions, curbing illegal maritime activities, and conducting search-and-rescue efforts. He further highlighted the growing importance of protecting undersea communication infrastructure, revealing that coast guard units have been coordinating with other agencies to secure vital subsea cables.

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Meanwhile, frontline forces remain on constant alert, closely tracking and responding to Chinese vessel movements to ensure maritime safety. Acknowledging the difficult conditions faced by personnel, Lai commended officers for maintaining vigilance even during extreme weather, calling their dedication essential to national stability.

As part of the proposed transformation, the government plans to modernise capabilities by integrating aerial and maritime surveillance systems, deploying advanced radar technology, and expanding the use of drones. Additional measures include upgrading protective gear, enhancing operational readiness, and improving coordination between civilian and professional forces. The overhaul will also address personnel welfare through better benefits and infrastructure upgrades, ensuring improved logistical support nationwide, as cited by The Taipei Times.

Ocean Affairs Council Minister Kuan Bi-ling stated Taiwan’s strategic position along key Indo-Pacific shipping lanes, noting that maritime security plays a crucial role in protecting both national sovereignty and global trade flows. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a more agile and technologically advanced coast guard, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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Tags: chinagray-zonetaiwanTaiwan Coast Guard Administrationwilliam-lai

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Taiwan Strengthens Coast Guard Strategy Amid Rising Chinese Gray Zone Pressure

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Taiwan Strengthens Coast Guard Strategy Amid Rising Chinese Gray Zone Pressure
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