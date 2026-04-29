LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jalora cook Danish Malewar paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Jalora cook Danish Malewar paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Jalora cook Danish Malewar paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Jalora cook Danish Malewar paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jalora cook Danish Malewar paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Jalora cook Danish Malewar paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Jalora cook Danish Malewar paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Jalora cook Danish Malewar paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Shocking Incident In Massachusetts: US Woman Sentenced To Six Months In Jail For Releasing Honeybees On Deputies During Eviction Standoff

Shocking Incident In Massachusetts: US Woman Sentenced To Six Months In Jail For Releasing Honeybees On Deputies During Eviction Standoff

A US woman was sentenced to six months in jail after releasing honeybees to attack deputies during an eviction in Massachusetts.

Beekeeper Jailed After Unleashing Swarm During Eviction (AI IMAGE)
Beekeeper Jailed After Unleashing Swarm During Eviction (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 29, 2026 17:52:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shocking Incident In Massachusetts: US Woman Sentenced To Six Months In Jail For Releasing Honeybees On Deputies During Eviction Standoff

Massachusetts Viral News: A woman from the US ended up with a six-month jail sentence after she used honeybees to attack deputies during an eviction. The jury found Rorie Susan Woods guilty of simple assault and battery, plus reckless assault, six charges all linked to that wild day. Back in October 2022, deputies from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office showed up to carry out an eviction. 

US Woman Sentenced to Six Months in Jail for Releasing Honeybees on Deputies

Woods pulled up in an SUV towing a trailer loaded with beehives. She was dressed head-to-toe in a beekeeper’s suit. Officials even released a video showing Woods getting into a scuffle with a deputy, then cracking open a hive.

Things got chaotic fast. “Hey, hey, hey, she has a truck full of bees,” one deputy shouted, another just replied, “What?” Several officers were stung on their faces and heads. One had to go to the hospital. And, according to The New York Times, the aftermath was grim for the bees too about a thousand died, most crushed when the hives tipped over during the wrestle.

You Might Be Interested In

Massachusetts Eviction Turns Chaotic

Woods’ lawyer, Mary Saldarelli, told the court Woods had gone through a series of evictions herself. She said her client was trying to help people fight off predatory lenders.

Woods’ attorney Mary Saldarelli told a court that she had been evicted a number of times and was trying to save people from abusive lenders.

US Woman Gets Six Months for Reckless Assault

“It was just a really good intention that he didn’t experience the embarrassment and trauma of an eviction, of losing your home,” Saldarelli said. Woods’ friend was an 80-year-old man who was receiving cancer treatment. He was at a local library to inquire about moving to have an eviction stayed, and Woods was on the road with the bees to sting.

In a statement, the Hampden County Sheriff, Nick Cocchi said: “We don’t just go to serve a warrants. We attempt to assist people in these difficult circumstances. We continue to do that, even in situations like this.”

MUST READ: Rajasthan Tragedy Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old Newlywed Businessman’s Wife Collapses While Dancing At A Wedding Ceremony, Dies On The Spot, Here’s What Happened

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest viral newslatest world newstrending newsUS Woman

RELATED News

London Knife Attack: Man Arrested After Targeted Stabbing In Jewish Neighbourhood Of Golders Green, Two Injured

Pakistan: Karachi Brought to Halt as Power Failures, Mismanagement Spark Protest; Traffic Paralysed Across Key Roads

What Is the 180-Million-Year-Old Ichthyosaur Found in Germany? Injured Sea Predator With ‘100 Teeth’ and ‘Stomach Stones’ Reveals Stunning Survival Secrets

Donald Trump’s Awkward Moment With Melania Caught On Camera: POTUS Rubs First Lady’s Butts, Then Pats Her Waist, Internet Reacts

Pakistan’s Systemic Neglect Leaves Women Trapped In Endless Legal Delays, Highlighting Gaps In Justice Delivery And Access To Timely Legal Relief

LATEST NEWS

UP, Bihar, Jharkhand Weather Today (29 April 2026): Heatwave Alert, Rain & Thunderstorm Forecast for Varanasi, Ranchi, Jaunpur, Faizabad, Bhagalpur, Bokaro & Deoghar

Shocking Incident In Massachusetts: US Woman Sentenced To Six Months In Jail For Releasing Honeybees On Deputies During Eviction Standoff

How Techugo Is Helping Global Enterprises Scale Faster Through Custom Software and AI

Horoscope Tomorrow 30 April 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Capricorn, Aries & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Is Apple’s Golden Age Over After Tim Cook?

Met Gala 2026 Guide: Date, Time, Theme, Venue And How To Watch In India

Nvidia And Doosan Robotics Partner On AI-Powered Robot Execution Platform, Target Industrial Humanoids

A Trust-Led Digital Infrastructure Vision Aligned with India’s Next Phase of Growth

Istanbul Vita – The best hair transplant Clinic in 2026

How to Reverse Middle-Age Weight Gain?

Shocking Incident In Massachusetts: US Woman Sentenced To Six Months In Jail For Releasing Honeybees On Deputies During Eviction Standoff

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shocking Incident In Massachusetts: US Woman Sentenced To Six Months In Jail For Releasing Honeybees On Deputies During Eviction Standoff

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shocking Incident In Massachusetts: US Woman Sentenced To Six Months In Jail For Releasing Honeybees On Deputies During Eviction Standoff
Shocking Incident In Massachusetts: US Woman Sentenced To Six Months In Jail For Releasing Honeybees On Deputies During Eviction Standoff
Shocking Incident In Massachusetts: US Woman Sentenced To Six Months In Jail For Releasing Honeybees On Deputies During Eviction Standoff
Shocking Incident In Massachusetts: US Woman Sentenced To Six Months In Jail For Releasing Honeybees On Deputies During Eviction Standoff

QUICK LINKS