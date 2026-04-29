Shocking Incident In Massachusetts: US Woman Sentenced To Six Months In Jail For Releasing Honeybees On Deputies During Eviction Standoff

Massachusetts Viral News: A woman from the US ended up with a six-month jail sentence after she used honeybees to attack deputies during an eviction. The jury found Rorie Susan Woods guilty of simple assault and battery, plus reckless assault, six charges all linked to that wild day. Back in October 2022, deputies from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office showed up to carry out an eviction.

US Woman Sentenced to Six Months in Jail for Releasing Honeybees on Deputies

Woods pulled up in an SUV towing a trailer loaded with beehives. She was dressed head-to-toe in a beekeeper’s suit. Officials even released a video showing Woods getting into a scuffle with a deputy, then cracking open a hive.

Things got chaotic fast. “Hey, hey, hey, she has a truck full of bees,” one deputy shouted, another just replied, “What?” Several officers were stung on their faces and heads. One had to go to the hospital. And, according to The New York Times, the aftermath was grim for the bees too about a thousand died, most crushed when the hives tipped over during the wrestle.

Massachusetts Eviction Turns Chaotic

Woods’ lawyer, Mary Saldarelli, told the court Woods had gone through a series of evictions herself. She said her client was trying to help people fight off predatory lenders.

Woods’ attorney Mary Saldarelli told a court that she had been evicted a number of times and was trying to save people from abusive lenders.

US Woman Gets Six Months for Reckless Assault

“It was just a really good intention that he didn’t experience the embarrassment and trauma of an eviction, of losing your home,” Saldarelli said. Woods’ friend was an 80-year-old man who was receiving cancer treatment. He was at a local library to inquire about moving to have an eviction stayed, and Woods was on the road with the bees to sting.

In a statement, the Hampden County Sheriff, Nick Cocchi said: “We don’t just go to serve a warrants. We attempt to assist people in these difficult circumstances. We continue to do that, even in situations like this.”

MUST READ: Rajasthan Tragedy Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old Newlywed Businessman’s Wife Collapses While Dancing At A Wedding Ceremony, Dies On The Spot, Here’s What Happened