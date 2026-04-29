West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Mamata Banerjee’s 15-Year Rule Set To End? Predictions Say BJP’s Lotus Will Bloom In TMC Bastion

West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: The long-awaited results of the West Bengal exit poll results 2026 live have been revealed and show early indications of who will take over as the next government for West Bengal. The Assembly elections were conducted over two phases, 23 April and 29 April, with an abundance of security in place around the polling sites as well as a complete election-theater watch by the Election Commission of India.

Voter participation was one of the most notable highlights of both election phases. There were very large numbers of people that participated in the elections via both phases and this indicates that the citizens of West Bengal were participating in the political activities of the state. By 5:00 pm on Wednesday during phase two, voter turnout increased to almost 90 percent. Purba Bardhaman District, the district that had the highest incidence of voter turnout and votes, had a whopping 92.46 percent voter turnout, which reflects how all other districts within West Bengal continued to increase towards record-setting (breaking) levels.

West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: P-Marq Signals Big BJP Lead

As the West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 Live started coming in, projections from P-Marq pointed toward a major political shift. According to this poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading with an estimated 150–175 seats, which would comfortably cross the majority mark in the 294-seat Assembly.

The ruling All India Trinamool Congress is projected to fall to 118–138 seats. This suggests either strong anti-incumbency or a surge in opposition support. Meanwhile, the Congress is seen remaining a marginal player, with predictions placing it between just 2–6 seats.

West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: People’s Pulse Predicts TMC+ Comeback

However, several other exit polls provide a much different picture in the results of the West Bengal Exit Polls 2026 Live. An exit poll from the People’s Pulse predicts a strong comeback for the TMC+ alliance.

As per this poll, TMC+ would win anywhere from 177 to 187 seats, surpassing the majority marker of 148 by a wide margin. The BJP would win from 95 to 110, while the Left Front+ would be expected to secure one seat. The Congress would win only 1 to 3 seats in the West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 Live.

West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Matrize Shows Tight Race With BJP Edge

Further, another key projection from the West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 Live is that the Matrize exit poll indicates a close election for BJP but with a slight edge over the rest. Specifically, the poll estimates BJP will win between 146 and 161 seats, just above the majority threshold.

The TMC is projected to win between 125 and 140 seats, indicating a tight contest but falling short of forming the government. Other parties and independents are expected to have a limited presence, with around 6 to 10 seats.