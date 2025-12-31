LIVE TV
Rare Footage Goes Viral: Aviva Baig Once Accompanied Raihan Vadra At Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Rally, Watch

Rare Footage Goes Viral: Aviva Baig Once Accompanied Raihan Vadra At Priyanka Gandhi’s Wayanad Rally, Watch

An old video of Aviva Baig with her fiancé Raihan Vadra at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Wayanad rally has gone viral after news of their engagement. The clip shows the couple quietly listening to Priyanka’s speech during the Lok Sabha bypoll, highlighting Raihan’s low-profile presence as public interest grows around Aviva and the Gandhi family.

Aviva Baig Seen With Raihan Vadra in Resurfaced Wayanad Rally Video. (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 31, 2025 16:29:22 IST

Rare Footage Goes Viral: Aviva Baig Once Accompanied Raihan Vadra At Priyanka Gandhi’s Wayanad Rally, Watch

An old video of Aviva Baig with Raihan Vadra at a rally addressed by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad has resurfaced and gone viral. Since the engagement with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s son, the public attention has turned to Aviva’s personal life. The video shows Aviva standing with her fiancé, Raihan Vadra, in the crowd during the Wayanad election rally when Priyanka Gandhi was campaigning in the Lok Sabha bypoll. 

The video has emerged a few days after reports circulated in the media about their engagement. The viral clip shows the couple listening to Priyanka Gandhi’s address without interacting with the media or drawing attention towards them. 

The viral video shared by one X user included the lines, “Raihan Vadra has always preferred to stay away from politics and live a normal and private life. This video is from last year, where his mother Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was addressing people during Wayanad bypoll. He stood there quietly like any ordinary person and remained beside his fiancée Aviva Baig with calm dignity. He did not seek attention and he refused to give any media byte, choosing silence over the limelight. Despite this, media and BJP continue to label this family as power hungry and arrogant.”

Priyanka Gandhi’s debut election

The bypoll in Wayanad was held after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat as he chose to retain Rae Bareli, Priyanka had a thumping victory as she won the election by a margin of over 4.1 lakh votes. She scored a decisive debut victory over CPI candidate Sathyan Mokeri and BJP’s Navya Haridas, even surpassing her brother’s previous winning margin. 

According to reports, Aviva Baig is based in Delhi and works in media, design, and photography. She has been in the news after her engagement to Raihan, with their relationship spanning over 7 years. 

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 4:29 PM IST
Rare Footage Goes Viral: Aviva Baig Once Accompanied Raihan Vadra At Priyanka Gandhi’s Wayanad Rally, Watch

