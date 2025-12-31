Bone-Chilling Murder in Haryana: Woman’s Body With Rope-Like Marks On Neck Found Stuffed in Suitcase, Leaving Locals In Panic

A shocking incident has come to light in the Kaithal district of Haryana, where a woman’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase and dumped in a drain. The incident has sent a shockwave among the residents, and police have started a police investigation. The haunting discovery was made in a roadside drain near Sila Kheda village, when a passerby noticed a blue suitcase being dragged by the dogs near the drain.

The foul smell coming out of the suitcase raised suspicion, and locals alerted the police. After reaching the spot, the police opened the suitcase and found a woman’s dead body inside. According to reports, the victim has not been identified yet. Officials said that the body seemed to be that of a young woman. Initial reports suggest that the body has been in water for a few days and has started to decompose.

The police said that the forensic teams were called to take evidence, and an investigation has started to determine the circumstances surrounding the case. Initial assessments reveal that the woman may have been strangled to death, as there were rope marks around her neck that indicate that it could have been a murder rather than an accidental death or suicide.

Police are trying to work all angles

According to reports, police believe that the murder must have taken place somewhere else, and the body was transported and dumped in the drain to hide the crime. Authorities are trying to determine the identity of the victim, as they have started to reach out to nearby police stations to check for a missing persons report and have started to comb through CCTV footage from nearby areas. Police have also appealed to local residents to come forward in case they can share any relevant information. Police are tracing the items they found in the suitcase along with the body to find any leads.

Police are now awaiting forensic analysis and post-mortem results to clarify the exact cause and timing of death.

