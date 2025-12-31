LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Assam Horror: Accused Of Witchcraft, Couple Attacked With Sharp Weapons, House Put On Fire, Both Burnt Alive

Assam Horror: Accused Of Witchcraft, Couple Attacked With Sharp Weapons, House Put On Fire, Both Burnt Alive

A couple in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district was brutally killed after being accused of witchcraft, despite the state’s strict anti-witch-hunting law. The victims, Gardi and Mira Birowa, were attacked with knives and their house was set on fire. All accused have been arrested, highlighting how superstition and rumours continue to fuel deadly violence even with strong legal safeguards in place.

A couple was burnt alive over suspicion of witchcraft in Assam. (Image: Representational photo)
A couple was burnt alive over suspicion of witchcraft in Assam. (Image: Representational photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: December 31, 2025 15:00:35 IST

Assam Horror: Accused Of Witchcraft, Couple Attacked With Sharp Weapons, House Put On Fire, Both Burnt Alive

A horrific incident of violence unfolded in Assam, where a couple was burnt alive in the Karbi Anglong district after being accused of witchcraft. The state of Assam has put strict anti-witch-hunting laws in place, however the murder still took place in a brutal manner. 

The victims have been identified as 43-year-old Gardi Birowa and 33-year-old Mira Birowa, and were killed in their home at No. 1 Beloguri Munda village in the Howraghat area. The attackers first assaulted them with knives inside their house and later set the house on fire, which resulted in their death.  

The police rushed to the scene and arrested all the accused in the incident soon after it happened. The police have started their investigations, and one of the officials said that the region has been overtaken by superstition and deeply influences some communities. He further added that, “People still believe in rumours, leading to sufferings of some.”

The Assam Witch Hunting Act 

It is to be noted that, Assam has the strictest laws in India against witch-hunting. Assam brought a law in 2015 called the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act to prevent such incidents. The law imposes severe punishments and fines for accusing someone of being a “witch” and for killing them over such accusations. 

Despite these legal protections, the state has not had any relief in this regard, as more than 100 people have been killed in witch-hunting cases over the last 10 years, which shows that superstition and rumours have continued to plague the area and spark violence in rural areas. 

This tragedy in Assam has once again highlighted the struggle that legal reforms are still lacking to prevent violence related to ingrained beliefs in various regions. The incident also serves as a reminder of the dangers of misinformation, rumours, and superstition.

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 2:52 PM IST
Assam Horror: Accused Of Witchcraft, Couple Attacked With Sharp Weapons, House Put On Fire, Both Burnt Alive

QUICK LINKS