Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire
Home > Regionals > Faridabad Rape Case: 25-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped For 3 Hours Inside Moving Van, Brutally Thrown Out With Face Smashed; 2 Arrested

Faridabad Rape Case: A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving vehicle in Faridabad and later thrown onto the road, leaving her with serious head injuries, police said on Wednesday. According to the police complaint filed by the woman’s sister, the incident took place late on Monday night, December 29, 2025.

Faridabad Rape Case (Picture Credits: X, Canva Modified)
Faridabad Rape Case (Picture Credits: X, Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 31, 2025 14:34:26 IST

Faridabad Rape Case: A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving vehicle in Faridabad and later thrown onto the road, leaving her with serious head injuries, police said on Wednesday. According to the police complaint filed by the woman’s sister, the incident took place late on Monday night, December 29, 2025.

The woman, who was staying at her parents’ home due to a marital dispute, had visited a friend in Sector 23 and was returning late when two men offered her a lift as she waited for transport.

Instead of dropping her at her destination, the accused allegedly drove towards Gurugram and assaulted her inside the vehicle, police said.

Victim Thrown Out, Calls Sister For Help

The woman was reportedly driven around for several hours before being pushed out of the vehicle near Raja Chowk around 3 am. Despite her injuries, she managed to call her sister, who rushed to the spot and took her to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim sustained serious head injuries and is currently under medical care.

Accused Arrested, Probe Underway

The two accused, originally from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and currently residing in Faridabad, have been arrested. A test identification parade will be conducted as part of the investigation.

“We have apprehended the accused and further questioning is underway,” Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal Yadav said. Police said the case is being investigated and further legal action will follow based on evidence and statements collected.

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 2:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

