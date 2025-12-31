LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Bengaluru Horror: 26-Year-Old Biocon Employee Dies Mysteriously Inside Office Premises, Investigation Underway

Bengaluru Horror: 26-Year-Old Biocon Employee Dies Mysteriously Inside Office Premises, Investigation Underway

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 31, 2025 02:45:35 IST

Bengaluru Horror: 26-Year-Old Biocon Employee Dies Mysteriously Inside Office Premises, Investigation Underway

The dead body of a Biocon staff member Anantha Kumar, who was 26 years old, was discovered on Tuesday afternoon at the company location in Electronic City Phase‑II, Bengaluru. Kumar was part of the finance department of the biopharmaceutical firm, though police could not confirm whether he was returning or going out. The police were the first to alert colleagues and local officials simultaneously.

What Actually Happened?

The state police have put forth the possibility of either a jump from or a push over the parapet wall on the fourth floor, although it remains unclear what actually led to the incident. Detectives are considering the various possibilities around how the event occurred, as no suicide note or other clear reason for the occurrence was found at the scene. The cops from Parappana Agrahara Police Station presented the case and a comprehensive inquiry has been initiated to find out the cause of death for Kumar. The dead body was moved to the hospital for autopsy and next analysis which was done as a step of the investigation. The police are still interviewing the people who were there and they are also looking over the place very carefully in order to find out if the case was a homicide or it just happened by chance. The police authorities still keep all the options open and continue with the investigation as they try to figure out all the steps that led to the inexcusably unfortunate event.

Biocon’s Statement

Biocon, through a statement, after the occurrence, conveyed its profound regret for the worker’s death and extended comforting gestures to the family during this challenging time. The firm also emphasized that it is not in a position to share further information at this time since the issue is still under the investigation of the authorities. The unanticipated demise has left the immediate coworkers who were involved in the situation totally shocked, and they are also anticipating the larger office community to share their feelings as they await to hear more from the police and the company about what actually took place in the Bengaluru office that afternoon.

Also Read: CBSE Cancels Neerja Modi School, Jaipur Affiliation Following Amaira’s Death: Here’s What We Know So Far

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 2:45 AM IST
Tags: Bengaluru horrorBengaluru newsBengaluru news latestBiocon Bengaluru officeBiocon employee deathBiocon employee dies

Bengaluru Horror: 26-Year-Old Biocon Employee Dies Mysteriously Inside Office Premises, Investigation Underway

Bengaluru Horror: 26-Year-Old Biocon Employee Dies Mysteriously Inside Office Premises, Investigation Underway

Bengaluru Horror: 26-Year-Old Biocon Employee Dies Mysteriously Inside Office Premises, Investigation Underway
Bengaluru Horror: 26-Year-Old Biocon Employee Dies Mysteriously Inside Office Premises, Investigation Underway
Bengaluru Horror: 26-Year-Old Biocon Employee Dies Mysteriously Inside Office Premises, Investigation Underway
Bengaluru Horror: 26-Year-Old Biocon Employee Dies Mysteriously Inside Office Premises, Investigation Underway

