CBSE Cancels Neerja Modi School, Jaipur Affiliation Following Amaira’s Death: Here’s What We Know So Far

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made a significant decision to immediately cancel the affiliation of Neerja Modi School in Jaipur after the sad event of a young student dying. The action is in connection with the death of 9 year old Amaira, who was reported to have committed suicide after jumping from the school’s fourth floor in November 2025. A two member committee investigating the matter found ‘serious lapses and gross violations’ in the school’s safety and student protection systems, which were related to the death of Amaira.

CBSE Cancels Neerja Modi School Affiliation

The report of the committee disclosed that the safety measures, such as protective railings and CCTV coverage, were not sufficient and that the child safety committees were functioning only on paper rather than in practice. The investigation also revealed shocking behavior on the part of the school administration such as the cleaning of blood from the site, which was described by CBSE as a serious impediment to the transparency of the forensic investigation. Besides, the board found that some other important systems like counselling were dysfunctional with students not getting the support or intervention they needed. State education officials and parents had earlier expressed concerns regarding a prevailing atmosphere of bullying and neglect at the school, with complaints allegedly not taken seriously by the teachers and staff. In addition, many parents and community members held demonstrations asking for accountability and for justice to be done for the death of Amaira.

What Will Happen To The Students Now?

Even though the CBSE has cancelled the affiliation, it has nonetheless decided to issue directives that would result in minimum disruption to the education of the current students. Class 10 and 12 board exam candidates will still be permitted to take their exams at that school for the 2025-26 session while 9th and 11th graders will be moved to a nearby school in the next academic year. The school will not be allowed to admit new students and will only be able to apply for fresh affiliation in the 2027-28 session after absolutely meeting the board’s norms and safety standards. This harsh measure not only takes the school to task but also sends a clear signal to educational institutions across the nation on the need to ensure student safety and compliance with the regulations.

