Violation Of Affiliation Norms: CBSE Suspends G D Goenka High School’s Affiliation In Gurugram For 2026–27 Session

G D Goenka High School, Sohna, Gurugram, has been penalised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as they cancelled their affiliation for the 2026–27 academic session after finding serious violations of affiliation norms related to campus safety and infrastructure sharing.

The CBSE order said that the inspectors found that the school was sharing its infrastructure and premises with two other institutions, lacking any boundary wall or demarcation. The officials said that during the inspection they found “these institutes are functioning in the same building on all floors besides the classes of one programme of the university on the top floor of the same building.”

CBSE stressed that such arrangements pose significant risks to students and stated that “a school campus that is shared with other entities or institutions, without a proper boundary wall or adequate physical segregation, exposes students to potential risks, including the possibility of bullying, harassment or unwarranted interaction with students from nearby higher-education institutions, whereas it is imperative that the school maintains a campus that is fully secured and not accessible to outsiders.”

What does the suspension order say?

The board further stated that the school was in no position to separate the institutions into different campuses within a short period of time.

CBSE firmly said that everyone must ensure student safety and comply with affiliation rules. It added that the decision signifies a zero-tolerance approach toward violations that compromise student safety and infrastructure regulations.

The suspension order for the school comes with specific directives and states that:

The school’s affiliation is suspended for one year (2026–27) to enable it to separate its infrastructure from other institutions and create a safer learning environment.

The school shall not admit students in Class 9 and Class 11 during the suspension period.

Students already enrolled in Classes 9 to 12 are permitted to continue studying at the school.

The school must ensure complete compliance with CBSE norms and Affiliation Bye-Laws.

CBSE has instructed the school to disengage all other institutions from its premises and ensure that

the building and playground are used exclusively by G D Goenka High School students and create separate entry and exit points. Additionally, the school must build a six-foot-high concrete boundary wall around the campus and establish a composite science laboratory as per board norms.