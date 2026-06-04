Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Update: Israel, Lebanon Agree To Renew Ceasefire, Netanyahu Admits To 'Tactical Disagreements' With Trump

US IRAN WAR LIVE UPDATES

President Trump said he’d helped broker a deal that Lebanon claims would stop Israeli strikes on Beirut and, in return, halt Hezbollah attacks on Israel. After that, Israel made it clear they have Washington’s support to hit Beirut’s southern suburbs, a hotspot for Hezbollah, if the group targets communities in northern Israel.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, warned on Wednesday that any strike on Beirut would kick off a full-scale conflict again. He demanded Israeli forces leave the country entirely.

Later that day, the US announced Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a ceasefire after diplomatic talks in Washington. The announcement followed a blow for Trump; the House passed a resolution aiming to limit his war powers on Iran.

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