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Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Update: Israel, Lebanon Agree To Renew Ceasefire, Netanyahu Admits To ‘Tactical Disagreements’ With Trump

🕒 Updated: June 4, 2026 08:38:22 IST
✍️ Written by: Ashish Kumar Singh

Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Update: Israel, Lebanon Agree To Renew Ceasefire, Netanyahu Admits To 'Tactical Disagreements' With Trump

US IRAN WAR LIVE UPDATES
US IRAN WAR LIVE UPDATES

President Trump said he’d helped broker a deal that Lebanon claims would stop Israeli strikes on Beirut and, in return, halt Hezbollah attacks on Israel. After that, Israel made it clear they have Washington’s support to hit Beirut’s southern suburbs, a hotspot for Hezbollah, if the group targets communities in northern Israel.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, warned on Wednesday that any strike on Beirut would kick off a full-scale conflict again. He demanded Israeli forces leave the country entirely.

Later that day, the US announced Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a ceasefire after diplomatic talks in Washington. The announcement followed a blow for Trump; the House passed a resolution aiming to limit his war powers on Iran.

CHECK ALL THE LATEST UPDATES ON US-IRAN WAR HERE: 

Live Updates

  • 08:38 (IST) 04 Jun 2026

    Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Update: Israel, Lebanon agree to implement ceasefire

    The Trump administration announced a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon to halt hostilities on Wednesday. This might help pave the way for a broader agreement against Iran. Tehran, though, hit Kuwait earlier that day, damaging its airport and hurting lots of people. The US responded by striking near the Strait of Hormuz. So while a truce is good news, tensions are still super high.

  • 08:13 (IST) 04 Jun 2026

    Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Update: Kuwait says Iranian drones hit airport and killed one

    Wednesday saw Iranian drones wreck a terminal at Kuwait’s chief airport, killing one and hurting many more, this while the place was bustling with folks just trying to get around. The attack left the airfield shut down temporarily. As expected, Iran said they weren’t behind it. This bombing ramps up tensions and shows how risky it is even in Gulf regions once thought safer from the chaos of the conflict between the US-Israel team and Iran. It tests the already shaky peace agreement in place.

Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Update: Israel, Lebanon Agree To Renew Ceasefire, Netanyahu Admits To ‘Tactical Disagreements’ With Trump

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Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Update: Israel, Lebanon Agree To Renew Ceasefire, Netanyahu Admits To ‘Tactical Disagreements’ With Trump

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Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Update: Israel, Lebanon Agree To Renew Ceasefire, Netanyahu Admits To ‘Tactical Disagreements’ With Trump
Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Update: Israel, Lebanon Agree To Renew Ceasefire, Netanyahu Admits To ‘Tactical Disagreements’ With Trump
Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Update: Israel, Lebanon Agree To Renew Ceasefire, Netanyahu Admits To ‘Tactical Disagreements’ With Trump
Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Update: Israel, Lebanon Agree To Renew Ceasefire, Netanyahu Admits To ‘Tactical Disagreements’ With Trump

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