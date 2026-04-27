OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite All Set To Debut: 7,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 7400 Chipset, And AI-Powered Features—Check All Specs And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company OnePlus has recently launched the OnePlus Nord 6 which is a mid-range phone and now the company is gearing up for launch of two more handsets on 7th May 2026. OnePlus Nord CE6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite. The Nord CE Lite series is making a comeback after two years in Indian market. The device will be succeeding in the OnePlus Nord CE4 which was launched in 2024. The phone will be launched in two shades: Vivid Mint and Hyper Black, and it will be available through e-commerce platform Amazon.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite features and specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will feature a 6.72-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, scaling up to 144Hz. The dispaly also supports up to 90 FPS in shooter titles and supports up to 144 FPS in running games.

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset, built on a 4nm process and paired with UFS 3.1 storage. The company claimed the device over 1,030,00 on AnTuTu and includes a 5,300mm vapour chamber cooling system to help maintain stable performance.

The handset is packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery and the company claim that the device is capable of up to two days of usage on a single charge and it is designed to retain up to 80 per cent health even after up to six years of usage. The battery is supported by 45W SUPERVOOC wired charging.

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a 50MP primary camera that supports 4K video recording, and the front panel house an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling.

For durability, the handset comes with MIL-STD-810H certification and runs on Android 16 based on OxygenOS 16.

The upcoming smartphone will feature multiple AI powered tools such as Motion Photo with 4K support and several AI-based tools, consisting of an AI Perfect Shot, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Detail Boost, AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, and AI Reframe. The device also integrates Google’s Gemini AI features consisting of Gemini Live with camera and screen sharing support. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price and Launch Timeline

The company has yet to reveal the pricing details. All the other information regarding the device will be unveil on 7th May when the device will officially launch alongside the Nord CE 6. Also Read: Vivo X500 Series To Debut Soon: Dimensity 9600 Pro Chipset, 200MP Periscope Lens, And Massive Battery—Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

