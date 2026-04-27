Vivo X500 Series To Debut Soon: Dimensity 9600 Pro Chipset, 200MP Periscope Lens, And Massive Battery—Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo is gearing up for launch of its next flagship lineup, Vivo X500 series and the leaks are already started circulating all-over internet. However, the company has not stated anything officially regarding the upcoming flagship.

According to a recent report, the upcoming Vivo X500 series could bring some notable camera upgrades, along with bigger batteries and different display sizes across the lineup. The lineup is expected to succeed in the Vivo X300 lineup which was launched last year.

Vivo X500 Series Camera Setup

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According to media reports and leaks, the company is testing the handset with a 50MP primary sensor that uses LOFIC technology. That sounds technical, but the idea is fairly simple. It is engineered to handle bright scenes by enhancing dynamic range and reducing blown-out highlights.

The handset is also expected to feature a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor on the rear panel which suggests that the company is continuing to push hard on zoom photography.

Another rumour hint is that the company may add a multispectral sensor which could help to enhance colour accuracy in photos. The company has not confirmed this yet, and it is still unclear whether this feature will make it to be the final product.

Vivo X500 Series Display

There are two media reports regarding the display one suggest that the handset will feature a 6.4-inch 2K LTPO flat display while the other suggests that the phone will feature a 6.9-inch display. Both the display will offer 144Hz of refresh rate and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The company may offer both compact and larger flagship models, depending on the variant.

The lineup is expected to consist of a standard model, Pro model, and a Pro Max variant.

Vivo X500 Series Processor and Battery

The media reports suggest that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, and it might be packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery.

The device is expected to be launched in China later this year, probably around September.

Vivo X300 Ultra and X300s India Launch

The company is also gearing up for launch of X300 Ultra and X300s in India. Both smartphones are powered by powerful Snapdragon and MediaTek chipsets, respectively.

Vivo X300 Ultra features and specifications

The Vivo X300 Ultra features a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the X300 Ultra features a triple camera setup offering a primary sensor of 200MP with 35mm focal length, 200MP periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The newly launched smartphone supports teleconverter attachment consisting of a “Big Gun” 400 teleconverter offering up to 400mm focal length and 17.4x optical zoom.

The device also supports extended zoom up to 1600mm along with stabilisation and autofocus enhancements. A secondary “Lipstick 200” teleconverter provides a compact option with several shooting modes.

The phone is packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery supported by 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

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