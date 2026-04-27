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Home > Tech and Auto News > From iPhone 18 To AI Pendant: Apple Plans 10 New Products Under New CEO John Ternus — Check Full Details And List Of Upcoming Gadgets

From iPhone 18 To AI Pendant: Apple Plans 10 New Products Under New CEO John Ternus — Check Full Details And List Of Upcoming Gadgets

Apple will see John Ternus take over as CEO in September 2026, with plans to launch 10 new products, including iPhone 18, foldables, and AI devices.

Apple upcoming devices
Apple upcoming devices

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 27, 2026 11:41:38 IST

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From iPhone 18 To AI Pendant: Apple Plans 10 New Products Under New CEO John Ternus — Check Full Details And List Of Upcoming Gadgets

US based tech manufacturing giant Apple is gearing up for a major leadership change; John Ternus is all set to take over as CEO of the company from 1st September 2026, succeeding Tim Cook who has been in top leadership role for over a decade. The company is likely to expand its product lineup in the new leadership. According to a report published in Bloomberg claim that the company can introduce around 10 entirely new product categories in the coming years that could range from iPhone 18 lineup to iPhone fold and AI wearables. 

iPhone 18 Pro series 

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be the first flagship to launch under the leadership of John Ternus. The leaks and speculations regarding the series is circulating all over the internet for a long time. The series may consist of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max whereas the base variant i.e., iPhone 18 is reported to launch in 2027. The device may launch in new vibrant colours, as the cosmic orange colour of iPhone 17 Pro Max achieved great success in the flagship market. The media reports suggest that the company may launch a Cherry Red colour. The lineup is expected to launch during the annual event scheduled in September. 

iPhone Fold 

On of the first big launch under Ternus is expected to be the launch of its first foldable iPhone. The media reports claim that the company may brand the handset as an iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra. The device is expected to be priced above Rs 1.8 lakh. 

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The company is reportedly working on enhancing key areas of foldable technology. This consists of durability, performance, a less visible display crease, and a large screen experience similar to an iPad when unfolded. 

From Smart Home gadgets to AI powered wearables

The company also plans to expand beyond smartphones. The tech giant is likely to be working on a smart home hub that combines a speaker with a screen. The company is also expected to be working on a tabletop robot that could consist of a robotic limb that adjusts the display for better viewing angles. Apple is also exploring a home security system with a built-in camera. 

According to media reports and industry insiders, the company is also expected to introduce wearables in the coming years. The company is reportedly working on smart glasses that will capture media, play music, and handle calls. 

The future version of AirPods may consist of a camera to better understand a user’s surroundings and environment to provide AI-powered assistance. There are also reports regarding a small, wearable pendant. 

Furthermore, the company is said to be planning to introduce touch-screen Macs, augmented reality glasses, and a foldable iPad. 

List of Upcoming Gadgets

  • iPhone 18 Pro series
  • iPhone fold
  • Smart Home Hub
  • Table top robot
  • Home security
  • Smart glasses
  • Airpods with Camera
  • AI Pendant
  • Touch Screen Mac
  • Foldable iPads

Also Read: iPhone Fold To Debut Soon: Book Style Display, Premium Specs, And Powerful Processor, Check All Specs, Launch Timeline And Price 

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Tags: iPhone 18iPhone foldJohn Ternus

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From iPhone 18 To AI Pendant: Apple Plans 10 New Products Under New CEO John Ternus — Check Full Details And List Of Upcoming Gadgets

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From iPhone 18 To AI Pendant: Apple Plans 10 New Products Under New CEO John Ternus — Check Full Details And List Of Upcoming Gadgets

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From iPhone 18 To AI Pendant: Apple Plans 10 New Products Under New CEO John Ternus — Check Full Details And List Of Upcoming Gadgets
From iPhone 18 To AI Pendant: Apple Plans 10 New Products Under New CEO John Ternus — Check Full Details And List Of Upcoming Gadgets
From iPhone 18 To AI Pendant: Apple Plans 10 New Products Under New CEO John Ternus — Check Full Details And List Of Upcoming Gadgets
From iPhone 18 To AI Pendant: Apple Plans 10 New Products Under New CEO John Ternus — Check Full Details And List Of Upcoming Gadgets

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