LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Airbus A330 Incident Ajinkya Rahane Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Airbus A330 Incident Ajinkya Rahane Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Airbus A330 Incident Ajinkya Rahane Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Airbus A330 Incident Ajinkya Rahane Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Airbus A330 Incident Ajinkya Rahane Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Airbus A330 Incident Ajinkya Rahane Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Airbus A330 Incident Ajinkya Rahane Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Airbus A330 Incident Ajinkya Rahane Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Elon Musk Launches XChat: Ad-Free Encrypted Messaging App To Compete With WhatsApp—Check Eligible Devices

Elon Musk Launches XChat: Ad-Free Encrypted Messaging App To Compete With WhatsApp—Check Eligible Devices

Elon Musk launched XChat, an ad-free, encrypted messaging app to rival WhatsApp, now available on iPhone and iPad.

x chat
x chat

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 26, 2026 12:40:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Elon Musk Launches XChat: Ad-Free Encrypted Messaging App To Compete With WhatsApp—Check Eligible Devices

Elon Musk is at it again. This time, he is taking on WhatsApp directly with his new messaging app called XChat, which has officially landed on iPhone and iPad. If you are someone who is tired of ads popping up everywhere and worries about who is reading your messages, this app has been built keeping exactly those concerns in mind.

So What Exactly Is XChat?

Think of XChat as a cleaner, more private version of WhatsApp, but connected to your X account. It is a standalone encrypted messaging app that comes with end-to-end encryption, no advertisements, and no user tracking. It was originally just a private messaging feature inside the X platform, but Musk decided it deserved its own space. His bigger dream is to turn X into something like China’s WeChat, where you can do almost everything from one single app.

The idea has been in the works since mid-2025, when Musk first talked about rebuilding X’s messaging system from scratch with stronger encryption. It took some time, but XChat is finally here.

You Might Be Interested In

What Can It Actually Do?

Quite a lot, honestly. The app supports voice and video calls, large group chats with up to 481 participants, document sharing, message editing and deletion, disappearing messages, and even screenshot blocking. The interface is clean and simple, so you do not need to spend time figuring things out.

One thing that stands out is how you sign up. You do not need a phone number at all. Just log in with your X account and you are good to go. For a lot of people, that alone is a big reason to give it a try.

On the technical side, XChat is built using Rust, a programming language known for being fast and secure, and Musk has said it uses a Bitcoin-style encryption system.

How Do You Get It?

Getting XChat is straightforward. The app launched on April 17 and is now available on the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad users. Just open the App Store, search for XChat, download it, and sign in with your X account. That is all it takes.

The app currently works in 46 languages. Android users, however, will need to be a little patient as there is no Android version available just yet.

Why Is Everyone Talking About It Right Now?

The timing is not a coincidence. WhatsApp is currently dealing with a class-action lawsuit in California that claims Meta and consulting firm Accenture intercepted private user messages even though WhatsApp promises end-to-end encryption. Meta has called these claims completely false. But the damage to trust has already started, and Musk is using this moment to push XChat as the app that offers genuine privacy.

What Comes Next?

XChat is expected to integrate with X Money in the future, allowing users to send money to each other and even make cryptocurrency payments, which would make it compete with payment apps as well.

With X already having over 500 million monthly users, XChat is not starting from zero. It has a real audience ready and waiting.

Whether it becomes a true WhatsApp replacement is still an open question. But if privacy matters to you and you already use X, XChat is genuinely worth a look.

Also Read: Infinix GT 50 Pro Launch: Dimensity 8400 Chipset, Wireless Charging Support, And Advanced Cooling System — Check All Specs And Price

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: elon muskX chat

RELATED News

iPhone 20: Apple Plans Major Upgrade For 20th Anniversary, Featuring Bezel-Less Micro-Curved OLED Display—Check Features And Launch Timeline

India’s Commercial Vehicle Market Set To Reach 12.4 Lakh Units By FY27, Cost Pressures And Export Challenges May Impact Growth

Who Is Asha Sharma? From Working At A Golf Course To Xbox CEO—How She Changed The Gaming Scenario, Check Her Education And Early Life

Tesla Cybertruck Used As Lyft Vehicle: Drives 1.6 Lakh Km In A Year—The Repair Cost Will Shock You

Infinix GT 50 Pro Launch: Dimensity 8400 Chipset, Wireless Charging Support, And Advanced Cooling System — Check All Specs And Price

LATEST NEWS

Kailash Kher Loses Cool At Event Host After Being Asked To Sing Two Lines, Calls Out ‘Disrespectful’ Practice: ‘Sachin Ko Bologe Ek Chakka Laga Ke Dikha?’

Bihar Police Viral MMS: ‘Watch Video Link’ Scam Alert — Authorities Warn Against Clicking, Or You Could Face…

Rashmika Mandanna To Kick Off High-Octane 16- Day Mysaa Schedule In Kerala: All You Need To Know

CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Who Is Aaryamann Sethi? Archana Puran Singh’s Son Once Lost ₹80,000 To A Credit Card Scam; Family Reacts As Ayushmaan Loses ₹87,000 Again

SWISS Flight Engine Fire in Delhi: Airbus A330 Engine Fails, Takeoff Aborted at 1 AM, 228 Passengers, 4 Infants Evacuated, 6 Injured

LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Will Lucknow Super Giants Make Changes in Playing XI? H2H Record, Pitch Report, Predicted XIs

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Ek Din’s Unusual 39-Day Early Booking Strategy: ‘It’s A Small Film With New Actors’

Iga Swiatek Madrid Open Retirement Explained: Illness Forces Withdrawal vs Ann Li in 2026 Clash

Weekly Horoscope for April 27 to May 3, 2026: Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Elon Musk Launches XChat: Ad-Free Encrypted Messaging App To Compete With WhatsApp—Check Eligible Devices

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Elon Musk Launches XChat: Ad-Free Encrypted Messaging App To Compete With WhatsApp—Check Eligible Devices

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Elon Musk Launches XChat: Ad-Free Encrypted Messaging App To Compete With WhatsApp—Check Eligible Devices
Elon Musk Launches XChat: Ad-Free Encrypted Messaging App To Compete With WhatsApp—Check Eligible Devices
Elon Musk Launches XChat: Ad-Free Encrypted Messaging App To Compete With WhatsApp—Check Eligible Devices
Elon Musk Launches XChat: Ad-Free Encrypted Messaging App To Compete With WhatsApp—Check Eligible Devices

QUICK LINKS