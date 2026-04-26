Elon Musk Launches XChat: Ad-Free Encrypted Messaging App To Compete With WhatsApp—Check Eligible Devices

Elon Musk is at it again. This time, he is taking on WhatsApp directly with his new messaging app called XChat, which has officially landed on iPhone and iPad. If you are someone who is tired of ads popping up everywhere and worries about who is reading your messages, this app has been built keeping exactly those concerns in mind.



So What Exactly Is XChat?



Think of XChat as a cleaner, more private version of WhatsApp, but connected to your X account. It is a standalone encrypted messaging app that comes with end-to-end encryption, no advertisements, and no user tracking. It was originally just a private messaging feature inside the X platform, but Musk decided it deserved its own space. His bigger dream is to turn X into something like China’s WeChat, where you can do almost everything from one single app.

The idea has been in the works since mid-2025, when Musk first talked about rebuilding X’s messaging system from scratch with stronger encryption. It took some time, but XChat is finally here.



What Can It Actually Do?



Quite a lot, honestly. The app supports voice and video calls, large group chats with up to 481 participants, document sharing, message editing and deletion, disappearing messages, and even screenshot blocking. The interface is clean and simple, so you do not need to spend time figuring things out.

One thing that stands out is how you sign up. You do not need a phone number at all. Just log in with your X account and you are good to go. For a lot of people, that alone is a big reason to give it a try.

On the technical side, XChat is built using Rust, a programming language known for being fast and secure, and Musk has said it uses a Bitcoin-style encryption system.



How Do You Get It?



Getting XChat is straightforward. The app launched on April 17 and is now available on the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad users. Just open the App Store, search for XChat, download it, and sign in with your X account. That is all it takes.

The app currently works in 46 languages. Android users, however, will need to be a little patient as there is no Android version available just yet.



Why Is Everyone Talking About It Right Now?



The timing is not a coincidence. WhatsApp is currently dealing with a class-action lawsuit in California that claims Meta and consulting firm Accenture intercepted private user messages even though WhatsApp promises end-to-end encryption. Meta has called these claims completely false. But the damage to trust has already started, and Musk is using this moment to push XChat as the app that offers genuine privacy.



What Comes Next?



XChat is expected to integrate with X Money in the future, allowing users to send money to each other and even make cryptocurrency payments, which would make it compete with payment apps as well.



With X already having over 500 million monthly users, XChat is not starting from zero. It has a real audience ready and waiting.



Whether it becomes a true WhatsApp replacement is still an open question. But if privacy matters to you and you already use X, XChat is genuinely worth a look.

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