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Home > World News > Trump Caught Sleeping During Press Conference? Viral Videos Spark Health Concerns

Trump Caught Sleeping During Press Conference? Viral Videos Spark Health Concerns

Donald Trump’s latest Oval Office appearance has gone viral after viewers claimed the US president appeared drowsy during a public event.

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-12 01:35 IST

Donald Trump Viral Video: US President Donald Trump has once more sparked intense debate across the world after a new video of him dozing off during an Oval Office event went viral online. The clip shows the 79-year-old president struggling to stay awake as officials spoke to the press at a White House event. The clip has rattled the public within a few hours, and is sparking new debate about Trump’s health and fitness. Many are drawing parallels to Trump’s previous alleged moments of exhaustion in public. The president’s fitness has once again come into question, and the public is demanding increased transparency regarding his health.

What Happened In The Viral Oval Office Video?

According to reports, the clip was shown during a White House event that focused on discussions about public and maternal health. The viral video clips that surfaced online supposedly showed Trump briefly lower his head and close his eyes as officials, including Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., spoke.

Social media users posted slowed-down versions of the clip, while hashtags on Trump’s health started to trend online.

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Some took the opportunity to mock the president online, while others expressed concern that the ageing president didn’t have enough stamina while on the campaign trail.

Social Media Archives Divided on Trump’s Health

The public reacted loudly online after the clip surfaced. Critics argued the clip added to concerns about Trump’s public appearances, especially since the president was accused of “dozing off” in earlier clips that went viral earlier this year.

Trump supporters and White House allies have called the controversy over the clip an exaggeration. Trump’s critics also argued the clip was overanalysed and edited to make the president seem less credible.

A White House spokesperson reportedly dismissed the viral clip and added that Trump is being attacked online.

Also Read: Trump Criticises Iran’s Reaction to Peace Plan, Calls It “Totally Unacceptable”

Similar Incidents Have Gone Viral Before

This isn’t the first time Trump has faced online speculation about his health. Earlier viral clips of Trump from meetings and Oval Office briefings also led to debates online after social media users claimed the president seemed sleepy or distracted during events.

The renewed debate comes as Trump is one of the oldest serving US presidents in history, which adds to the public scrutiny of his health.

Also Read: Trump Slams Obama-Era Iran Policy, Says Tehran Was Given A ‘New Lease of Life’

Summary

The latest viral video clip of Donald Trump has sparked debate online about the US president’s health and stamina. While critics say the clip is causing concern, supporters argue the internet is overreacting, but the clip has once again put Trump’s public appearances under scrutiny.

Disclaimer: This article is based on viral videos, social media reactions, and publicly available media reports. Claims regarding Donald Trump’s health remain speculative and have not been officially confirmed by medical authorities or the White House. Readers are advised to refer to official statements and verified sources for accurate information.

Also Read: Will Keir Starmer Resign After Election Loss? 5 Big Statements From British PM’s Speech Today

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Trump Caught Sleeping During Press Conference? Viral Videos Spark Health Concerns
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Trump Caught Sleeping During Press Conference? Viral Videos Spark Health Concerns
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