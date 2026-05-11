Will Keir Starmer Resign After Election Loss? 5 Big Statements From British PM’s Speech Today

KEIR STARMER SPEECH: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed Monday to prove the “doubters” in his own party and among the nation’s voters as a whole wrong when he attempts to defuse the calls for his resignation after his Labour Party suffered a huge blow at local elections. Starmer said he will “take on the big issues” and return “hope” to the nation. That involves getting closer to the European Union, and “putting Britain at the heart of Europe”, after the U.K. voted to leave the EU a decade ago.

Keir Starmer Vows To Defeat Critics And Save Labour Party

Starmer said in a speech in London that he knew he had people doubting him, but he would prove them wrong, and would. He vowed to prove to millions of people “tired of a status quo that has failed them” that the government is on their side. He stated Labour is in a “battle for the soul of our nation” and if Reform UK, which is led by farage, anti-immigration, comes to power in the U.K. then they will be going down “a dark path”.

However, Starmer’s insulation is fragile as dozens of parliamentarians have asked him for a date of his resignation. Starmer says he will prove his sceptics wrong. Next ITV’s Robert Peston. He said that he had spoken to Labour MPs and ministers the weekend before and the majority of them expressed the view that he was no longer the right man for the job.

UK PM Maps New Blueprint As Labour Support Collapses

Labour’s supporters in the room protested. But Starmer himself replied, “no, no no”. Peston then went on to ask what makes him different from just incremental change. Starmer stated he will “disprove” the sceptics. I’ll not hide in the shadows the existence of some who doubt, even within my own ranks. I don’t want to hide the truth that I have to prove them wrong. And I will.”

He added, “When I became a member of the Labour Party, I had my doubts. I had my sceptics telling me that we weren’t going to be able to reform this party and have it win an election. I proved them wrong, anyway.”

Labour is left bewildered and depressed after their losses in local elections across England and in legislative polls in Scotland and Wales last week. The elections have been seen as a de facto referendum on Starmer, who has seen his popularity drop sharply since his landslide victory to form the government less than two years ago.

5 Big Statements From British PM’s Speech

‘I Will Prove My Doubters Wrong’

The former Prime Minister told the nation he was aware there are “doubters even within my own ranks” for his resignation, but promised to make them “wrong” in the aftermath of Labour’s poor performance in local elections.

Warning Over Nigel Farage And Reform UK

The British PM has issued a warning that if Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party takes control of the country, the UK could be heading down a “very dark path”.

Britain Will Move Closer To Europe Again

Starmer vowed to restore ties with the European Union and expressed his desire to see Britain “at the heart of Europe” again without returning to EU membership.

British Steel Could Be Nationalised

He said the government would enact full nationalisation of British Steel, if it needed to do so, due to the importance of steel to Britain’s economy and national resilience.

Jobs Or Training Guarantee For Young People

Under Labour’s economic reset, every young person wanting a job would be given a ‘job, training or a place on work programme’, Starmer said.

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