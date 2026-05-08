Who Will Replace Keir Starmer As Next British PM? A Look At 3 Frontrunners

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under pressure in the wake of Labour’s crushing losses in the 2026 local elections, as Nigel Farage’s Reform UK makes dramatic gains at the expense of the governing party in a number of councils. The results have once again opened questions into Starmer’s future as Labour leader and led to speculation over who will become the next British Prime Minister if the party does decide to throw its hat into the ring for a leadership challenge. Labour have lost control of a number of councils, and humiliation within the party intensified against Starmer for policy U-turns, lacklustre messaging and controversies involving senior personnel, but he publicly has ruled out any chance of his stepping down.

However, political analysts think the result will weaken his position within the party and may have to consider who will be the next person to take the role, with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and Health Secretary Wes Streeting all names being floated.

Why Is Keir Starmer Under Pressure After UK Elections?

The local election was seen as a huge test for Starmer’s leadership and Labour’s failure to perform after the 2024 general election has shocked many of party workers who had thought the party could win more.

Inside Labour critics say Starmer has failed to energise voters and fought off no competition in the growing threat from Reform UK. The emergence of Nigel Farage’s party has been particularly damaging in working-class areas where voters seem angry about immigration, the economy and public services.

Starmer said the results were “tough”, but he was determined to continue leading the government. However, some Labour MPs are reportedly worried about a continued decline in who’s-a-who before the next general election.

Is Andy Burnham Most Likely Candidate to Replace Keir Starmer?

Among the probable challengers Andy Burnham would be the most popular one inside Labour, a popular Greater Manchester mayor and a politician who can re-engage working-class voters.

He has worked as Health Secretary, Culture Secretary and Chief Secretary to the Treasury. A soft-left Labour MP, he has often been seen as a more community-oriented leader than Starmer.

Supporters say he can help Labour recover because he’s experienced, popular in the North and a good speaker. The only problem is he’s not an MP. He’d have to re-enter Parliament before becoming prime minister.

Can Angela Rayner Be British PM?

Angela Rayner is still a leading figure inside Labour. Even after she resigned from government in 2025 over a ministerial code scandal around the purchase of a house, she’s still looked to have the widest base of support from trade unions and Labour activists, and drawn support from many members of the party who still see her as a natural-born people’s person.

Her journey from care worker to deputy prime minister has made her one of the most recognisable figures in the party. But the affair that forced her to step down has been shown to some to damage her prospects if she runs in the next leadership contest. As it is, Rayner is still considered a real choice for when Labour is ready to turn on Starmer.

Why Is Wes Streeting the Future PM Candidate?

The Health Secretary is increasingly being seen as the most likely candidate to succeed Starmer from within his current cabinet. He’s been in the spotlight for his handling of NHS reforms and is touted as a modern media-friendly politician.

He is said to have the support of many Labour MPs and has been quietly building his support for a future leadership challenge with reports of internal campaigning and gathering support. As he sits on the right side of the party, he’s seen as a pragmatic candidate who will potentially appeal to centrist voters. His supporters claim that he has the ability to communicate and will position Labour well against Reform UK and the Conservatives.

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