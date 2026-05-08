Havering Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Reform vs Labour- Which Party Won How Many Seats, Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning

Reform UK has emerged as the biggest winner in the 2026 Havering Council Elections, taking full control of the East London borough in a historic political breakthrough. The party crossed the majority mark by winning more than 28 seats in the 55-seat council, pushing both Conservatives and Labour into the background. Several wards including Emerson Park, Squirrels Heath, and St Edward’s witnessed strong Reform performances. Nigel Farage described the result as a “historic shift” in British politics. The result is being seen as one of Reform UK’s biggest local election victories in London and a sign of changing voter sentiment ahead of future UK elections.

Havering Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Labour Suffers Major Setback

The Labour Party endured a disappointing night in Havering as voters shifted heavily towards Reform UK and local residents’ associations. Labour failed to make major gains despite hoping to capitalise on anti-Conservative sentiment. In several wards, Labour candidates finished behind Reform UK by large margins. The results mirror Labour’s wider struggles in the 2026 local elections across England, where Keir Starmer’s party lost hundreds of council seats. Political analysts believe Labour’s inability to connect with suburban and working-class voters in outer London contributed to the setback. The party still retained pockets of support in selected wards but failed to challenge Reform’s momentum effectively.

Havering Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Conservatives Lose Their Grip

The Conservative Party suffered another difficult election in Havering after previously being the largest party in the borough following the 2022 elections. Several former Conservative strongholds swung dramatically towards Reform UK, highlighting growing dissatisfaction among right-leaning voters. Conservative candidates lost key wards including Squirrels Heath and Mawneys, where Reform UK secured decisive victories. The losses in Havering reflect a wider national trend in which Conservative support declined sharply across England. Some Tory supporters appear to have shifted to Reform UK over issues including immigration, local governance, and dissatisfaction with mainstream politics. The result marks one of the Conservatives’ worst performances in Havering in recent years.

Havering Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Ward-Level Results and Winner List

Ward Winning Party/Candidate Emerson Park Reform UK – David Johnson, Alex Sibley Gooshays Reform UK – Keith Prince, Liz Tyler Harold Wood Reform UK Havering Park Reform UK Heaton Reform UK Hylands & Harrow Lodge Reform UK Marshalls & Rise Park Reform UK Mawneys Reform UK Rainham & Wennington Mixed Result – Reform UK and Residents Association Rush Green & Crowlands Reform UK South Hornchurch Reform UK Squirrels Heath Reform UK St Alban’s Reform UK St Edward’s Reform UK Upminster Upminster & Cranham Residents Association

Source: Official Havering Council ward results.

Who Are the Key Candidates in Havering Council Elections?

Some of the most talked-about candidates in the 2026 Havering Council Elections included:

Nigel Farage – Though not contesting locally, Farage became the face of Reform UK’s Havering campaign success.

Alex Sibley – Won in Emerson Park for Reform UK and became one of the election’s most high-profile winners.

Keith Prince – Secured victory in Gooshays ward.

Keir Starmer – Though not a local candidate, Labour’s poor Havering performance added pressure on his leadership nationally.

Residents Association leaders and independent local campaigners also played an important role in several wards.

What Happens Next in Havering Council Elections?

With Reform UK securing overall control of Havering Council, the party will now lead the borough administration and appoint council leadership positions. The new council is expected to focus on local governance issues such as housing, transport, public services, and opposition to unpopular regional policies. Political observers believe Havering could become a key testing ground for Reform UK’s governance model ahead of future parliamentary elections. The result also increases pressure on both Labour and Conservatives to rethink their strategies in suburban London constituencies.

Havering Council Elections 2022 vs 2026

Election Year Largest Party Key Outcome 2022 Conservatives Conservatives emerged as largest party but no overall control 2026 Reform UK Reform UK won majority control of Havering Council

Party 2022 Position 2026 Position Conservatives Largest party Major losses Labour Coalition influence Significant setbacks Reform UK Minor presence Majority winner Residents Associations Strong local influence Retained influence in selected wards

FAQs

Who won the Havering Council Elections 2026?

Reform UK won the Havering Council Elections 2026 by securing overall control of the council with more than 28 seats.

Is Havering Council under No Overall Control?

No. Havering Council is no longer under No Overall Control (NOC). Reform UK secured enough seats to achieve a working majority and form the administration.

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