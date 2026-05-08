Wokingham Council Elections 2026 Results: Liberal Democrats Race Ahead In Early Trends, Conservatives Come In Close, Check Who Is Winning

UK ELECTIONS 2026: Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his regret over big Labour Party defeats in early results from Thursday’s election on Friday, and he will not “sugarcoat” voters’ “stinging criticism” of his 22 months in office. Labour had already suffered nearly 260 losses on municipal councils nationwide in England, while the right-wing populist Reform U.K. party led by Nigel Farage had taken in nearly 400 seats. A total of approximately 5000 council seats are up for grabs. Elections to the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh and the Welsh Parliament (the Senedd) in Cardiff are being counted.

Speaking in Havering, one of the outer London boroughs, Nigel Farage announced that the town hall was being “under new management” with Reform U.K. taking control of its first London council in its home borough, defeating the Conservatives. “Overall what’s happened is a truly historic shift in British politics,” Farage told reporters. “What Reform can do is, they can win where they’ve always been able to win; they can win in the areas where Labour have always won, frankly, since the end of World War I, in a big way.”

There is no “sugarcoating” of his party’s losses, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Friday morning. “It hurts and it should and I’m to blame,” he told reporters. But he also added that “tough days like this don’t weaken my resolve to deliver the change that I promised. They strengthen my resolve to do so.”

Wokingham Mayor Local Elections 2026 Results Live: QUICK RESULTS TABLE

As of May 2026, Wokingham Borough Council is under the leadership of the Liberal Democrats, having been in control before the 2026 local elections. The prominent parties participating in the elections are the Liberal Democrats, Conservatives, and Labour.

Wokingham Mayor Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Liberal Democrats Update

The Wokingham Liberal Democrats have established themselves as the most powerful political party in the borough of Wokingham after gradually building up their vote share in successive elections. During the 2022 council elections, they made significant headway and contributed to bringing an end to the reign of the Conservatives over the council. As time passed by, their popularity rose in connection with the local concerns related to housing, transport, services, and council administration. The party began entering 2026 as the biggest grouping in the authority due to rising support from voters. This phenomenon can also be witnessed in many other parts of southern England.

Wokingham Mayor Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Conservatives Update

Historically, the Wokingham Conservative Association was the most powerful political organization within Wokingham Borough, holding power over the council for many years. Nonetheless, there have been many problems recently with the elections since people have started to side with the Liberal Democrats and other opponents of the Conservative Party. In the elections of 2022, the party did not manage to retain its majority, even though it remained the largest in the council. As of 2026, the party has suffered further losses, reflecting the new political landscape in the borough.

Wokingham Mayor Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Labour Party Update

The Wokingham Labour Party has been a minor yet steadily growing political force in Wokingham Borough. Even though Labour is generally known for being less competitive in Wokingham Borough compared to the Conservative and Liberal Democrats parties, the party has seen gradual successes in the latest election campaigns. The Wokingham Labour Party gained prominence through tackling issues ranging from affordable housing to healthcare, public transport, and living costs following the local election in 2022. In 2026, the Labour Party has witnessed an increase in its numbers on the council.

Wokingham Mayor Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Green Party Update

The Green Party in England and Wales has made itself more prominent within the borough of Wokingham before the upcoming local elections in 2026. Most notably, the Greens have secured their first ever councillor in the borough, after Majid Nagra became part of the party in March 2026, which gives the Greens their own representative on the council. This is also the first time that the Green Party has put up their candidate for all wards. The campaign issues have included clean transportation, environmental protection, air pollution, and sustainable development.

Wokingham Mayor Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Ward Level Results and Winner List

Results are awaited as counting is underway. NewsX will keep you posted.

Who are the Key Candidates in the Wokingham Council Election 2026?

Mohima Bose

Sheila Jordan

Basit Alvi

Richa Singh

Laurent Seraphin

Melanie Cheryl de Jong

Caroline Smith

Nigel Harman

Andy Ng Siu-Hong

Alwyn Jones

Dominic Rider

What Happens Next in Wokingham Council?

The council of Wokingham borough is now having its immediate challenges following the elections of May 7, 2026. The main activities that will take place include the confirmation of the makeup of the council, the handling of a budget cut in three years, and the development of the Local Plan to 2040 in March 2026.

Wokingham Council Election 2022 vs 2026

FAQs

Who won the Wokingham Mayor Council Election 2026?

The counting is underway. Results are awaited. NewsX will keep you posted.

Is Wokingham Council under No Overall Control?

As of May 2026, Wokingham Borough Council is no longer in No Overall Control because the Liberal Democrats have control through a majority of 27 seats out of 48 after gaining control mid-term before the elections.

How many wards are there in Wokingham?

After making the boundaries for the upcoming 2026 May election, Wokingham Borough Council will have a total of 18 wards. This new arrangement of wards is such that the wards will be three-member wards with 54 members serving in total.

ALSO READ: UK Election Results 2026 LIVE: Who Won Election Yesterday? A Look At Numbers So Far