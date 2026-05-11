Is Keir Starmer Resigning? UK PM Under Massive Pressure After Crushing Labour Defeat

Speculation over the future of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer intensified after a few UK media organisations reported that he is preparing to resign this week. Amid the growing uncertainty, the Daily Mail reported that the embattled Labour leader is set to make what is being viewed as a final effort to rescue his struggling premiership following a bruising round of local election losses. Starmer has come under increasing scrutiny after Labour suffered major setbacks in local elections across England as well as legislative contests in Scotland and Wales. The results were widely interpreted as an unofficial referendum on his leadership, with the Prime Minister’s popularity falling sharply despite Labour’s landslide victory less than two years ago.

Is Keir Starmer Resigning?

The losses have reportedly triggered growing frustration within Labour ranks, with some MPs calling on Starmer to step down after what many described as a humiliating electoral drubbing.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who is often viewed as a possible successor, acknowledged the need for change within the party, although she stopped short of directly demanding Starmer’s resignation.

JUST IN: UK PM Keir Starmer reportedly preparing to resign after crushing election results. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) May 11, 2026

Starmer Plans ‘Make-Or-Break’ Speech

Starmer is expected to deliver a crucial speech aimed at resetting his leadership and restoring confidence in the government.

According to reports, the Prime Minister will attempt to present a more optimistic vision for Britain after admitting that his administration had appeared overly gloomy since taking office.

🇬🇧 GB News is reporting Starmer is preparing to resign this week. No other outlet has confirmed it What is confirmed: Labour lost 1,000 council seats across England and was booted from Wales after 27 years. Reform UK swept in. 42 Labour MPs are now calling for him to go. His… https://t.co/m2WXgx688f pic.twitter.com/fnGNgdUZEc — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 11, 2026

He is also expected to reposition Labour as a party capable of reconnecting with younger voters after losing support to the Greens. In addition, Starmer is likely to push for closer ties between the United Kingdom and the European Union in an effort to revive economic growth.

Rejecting speculation about stepping down, Starmer insisted he would remain in office.

“I’m not going to walk away from the job I was elected to do in July 2024,” he said. “I’m not going to plunge the country into chaos.”

Starmer Dismisses Rivals Despite Election Losses

Despite Labour’s poor electoral showing, Starmer argued that support for parties such as Reform UK and the Greens remained limited in depth.

“I have a strong belief that there aren’t many people who actually want Zack Polanski or Nigel Farage as prime minister,” he said.

Referring to the wider electorate, Starmer added, “I think that the mainstream majority actually want to know that we, the Government, have progressive answers to the challenges that they face on a daily basis, and we need to spell out in terms and with conviction that we do have those progressive answers.”

The Prime Minister also defended the government’s approach to addressing national challenges but admitted Labour had failed to inspire optimism about the future.

“We had been right to level with the public about the challenges that we faced as a country,” Starmer said, before adding that “what we didn’t do was convince them about the future and how things can be better.”

Brexit: Closer EU Ties Back on the Agenda

In a significant political shift, Starmer claimed that Brexit had negatively affected opportunities for younger generations.

He revealed that the UK was nearing an agreement with Brussels on a proposed “youth experience visa,” which would allow people under the age of 30 to live and work within the European Union for periods ranging from two to three years.

Starmer also made a strong case for rebuilding relations with Europe.

“We have to be closer to Europe. I want to be full-throated about this, not holding back, no half measures in what I’m saying. We have to be bolder in the arguments that we are making.”

However, reports indicated that Starmer would continue to uphold Labour’s previously stated “red lines,” meaning there would be no return to the EU single market, customs union, or freedom of movement.

Also Read: Who Will Replace Keir Starmer As Next British PM? A Look At 3 Frontrunners