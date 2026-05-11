Is Keir Starmer Resigning? UK PM Under Massive Pressure After Crushing Labour Defeat

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news Dalal Street news asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news Dalal Street news asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news Dalal Street news asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news Dalal Street news asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news Dalal Street news asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news Dalal Street news asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news Dalal Street news asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news Dalal Street news asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Is Keir Starmer Resigning? UK PM Under Massive Pressure After Crushing Labour Defeat

Is Keir Starmer Resigning? UK PM Under Massive Pressure After Crushing Labour Defeat

Speculation around British Prime Minister Keir Starmer intensified after reports claimed he could resign this week following Labour’s heavy local election defeats. The embattled Labour leader is now preparing a high-stakes speech aimed at reviving confidence in his leadership and government.

Will Keir Starmer resign after Labour’s election setbacks? Photos: X.
Will Keir Starmer resign after Labour’s election setbacks? Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-11 09:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Keir Starmer Resigning? UK PM Under Massive Pressure After Crushing Labour Defeat

Speculation over the future of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer intensified after a few UK media organisations reported that he is preparing to resign this week.  Amid the growing uncertainty, the Daily Mail reported that the embattled Labour leader is set to make what is being viewed as a final effort to rescue his struggling premiership following a bruising round of local election losses. Starmer has come under increasing scrutiny after Labour suffered major setbacks in local elections across England as well as legislative contests in Scotland and Wales. The results were widely interpreted as an unofficial referendum on his leadership, with the Prime Minister’s popularity falling sharply despite Labour’s landslide victory less than two years ago.

Is Keir Starmer Resigning?

The losses have reportedly triggered growing frustration within Labour ranks, with some MPs calling on Starmer to step down after what many described as a humiliating electoral drubbing.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who is often viewed as a possible successor, acknowledged the need for change within the party, although she stopped short of directly demanding Starmer’s resignation.

You Might Be Interested In

Starmer Plans ‘Make-Or-Break’ Speech

Starmer is expected to deliver a crucial speech aimed at resetting his leadership and restoring confidence in the government.

According to reports, the Prime Minister will attempt to present a more optimistic vision for Britain after admitting that his administration had appeared overly gloomy since taking office.

He is also expected to reposition Labour as a party capable of reconnecting with younger voters after losing support to the Greens. In addition, Starmer is likely to push for closer ties between the United Kingdom and the European Union in an effort to revive economic growth.

Rejecting speculation about stepping down, Starmer insisted he would remain in office.

“I’m not going to walk away from the job I was elected to do in July 2024,” he said. “I’m not going to plunge the country into chaos.”

Starmer Dismisses Rivals Despite Election Losses

Despite Labour’s poor electoral showing, Starmer argued that support for parties such as Reform UK and the Greens remained limited in depth.

“I have a strong belief that there aren’t many people who actually want Zack Polanski or Nigel Farage as prime minister,” he said.

Referring to the wider electorate, Starmer added, “I think that the mainstream majority actually want to know that we, the Government, have progressive answers to the challenges that they face on a daily basis, and we need to spell out in terms and with conviction that we do have those progressive answers.”

The Prime Minister also defended the government’s approach to addressing national challenges but admitted Labour had failed to inspire optimism about the future.

“We had been right to level with the public about the challenges that we faced as a country,” Starmer said, before adding that “what we didn’t do was convince them about the future and how things can be better.”

 Brexit: Closer EU Ties Back on the Agenda

In a significant political shift, Starmer claimed that Brexit had negatively affected opportunities for younger generations.

He revealed that the UK was nearing an agreement with Brussels on a proposed “youth experience visa,” which would allow people under the age of 30 to live and work within the European Union for periods ranging from two to three years.

Starmer also made a strong case for rebuilding relations with Europe.

“We have to be closer to Europe. I want to be full-throated about this, not holding back, no half measures in what I’m saying. We have to be bolder in the arguments that we are making.”

However, reports indicated that Starmer would continue to uphold Labour’s previously stated “red lines,” meaning there would be no return to the EU single market, customs union, or freedom of movement.

Also Read: Who Will Replace Keir Starmer As Next British PM? A Look At 3 Frontrunners

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3keir starmerLabour Partyreform partyUK ElectionsUK newsWorld news

RELATED News

Pakistan’s Asim Munir Issues Fresh Threat To India: Effects Of War Will Be Dangerous This Time

Who Was Chiranjeevi Kolla? 37-Year-Old Indian Techie Dies From ‘Valley Fever’ In California, US

Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Provides Important Update, Says ‘Iran’s Supreme Leader Is…’

Who Is Narges Mohammadi? Iran’s Nobel Peace Laureate Granted Bail And Hospital Transfer

Saudi Arabia Condemns Attacks On UAE, Kuwait And Qatar Amid Rising Gulf Tensions

LATEST NEWS

La Liga 2026: Marcus Rashford, Ferran Torres Star as Barcelona Defeat Real Madrid to Seal Title Glory

RED ALERT On Dalal Street: Sensex Slips Over 800 Points, Nifty Falls Below 24,000 As Global Concerns Shake Indian Stock Market Today

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

Stocks To Watch Today (May 11, 2026): Swiggy, Tata Consumer, PB Fintech, Blue Dart, Bank of Baroda Among Top Stocks In Focus

PSEB 10th Result 2026 Expected Shortly at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 10 Result Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps

Why PM Modi Wants Indians To Work From Home | Explained

‘When I Saw Kim’s Sex Tape…’: Kris Jenner’s Confession Goes Viral On Mother’s Day

PM Modi Urges Indians to “Not Buy Gold” for One Year Amid West Asia War – What Does It Mean for Gold Prices, Demand, Forex and the Rupee?

Saudi Arabia Condemns Attacks On UAE, Kuwait And Qatar Amid Rising Gulf Tensions

China’s April Exports Surge, Trade Surplus Expands Ahead of Trump Visit

Is Keir Starmer Resigning? UK PM Under Massive Pressure After Crushing Labour Defeat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Keir Starmer Resigning? UK PM Under Massive Pressure After Crushing Labour Defeat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Keir Starmer Resigning? UK PM Under Massive Pressure After Crushing Labour Defeat
Is Keir Starmer Resigning? UK PM Under Massive Pressure After Crushing Labour Defeat
Is Keir Starmer Resigning? UK PM Under Massive Pressure After Crushing Labour Defeat
Is Keir Starmer Resigning? UK PM Under Massive Pressure After Crushing Labour Defeat

QUICK LINKS