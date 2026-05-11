Trump Criticises Iran’s Reaction to Peace Plan, Calls It “Totally Unacceptable”

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump sharply reacted to Iran’s answer to a US-backed peace proposal, saying Tehran’s response to efforts aimed at reducing tensions in West Asia and the Gulf was “totally unacceptable.”



Lambasting Tehran in a post on Truth Social, Trump said that he did not like the response received from the ‘representatives’.



“I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called “Representatives.” I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter”, he said on Truth Social.



This comes after Iran submitted its reaction to the American proposal for de-escalating regional hostilities through Islamabad, Iranian state media announced on Sunday.



The move follows several affirmations from the Foreign Ministry spokesperson that Tehran’s “views and considerations” concerning the Washington-led initiatives would be dispatched once a thorough “review and final conclusions” had been reached.



Detailing the development, the state-run IRNA news agency stated, “The Islamic Republic of Iran sent today, through Pakistani mediators, its response to the latest text proposed by the United States to end the war.” The state media outlet further clarified the immediate objectives of the diplomatic outreach, adding that “According to the proposed plan, at this stage, negotiations will focus on ending the war in the region.”



According to the reports, the Iranian draft includes specific demands for Washington to “lift sanctions on Iran” and terminate the “blockade on Iranian ports.” Furthermore, the proposal reportedly insists that the US must “withdraw US forces from the region” and “cease all hostilities,” including a demand to end “Israel’s war in Lebanon.”



However, this diplomatic overture occurs against a backdrop of deteriorating security, as Tehran recently cautioned Washington that it would cease its policy of strategic restraint regarding retaliatory strikes. This warning coincided with reports from Gulf nations of fresh maritime and territorial hostilities, including an assault on a freighter bound for Qatar.



The latest slew of remarks by Trump comes shortly after he lambasted former US presidents for their leniency and what he claimed of ensuring financial security towards Iran.



Meanwhile, earlier during an interview with independent journalist Sharyl Attkisson, which aired on Sunday, Trump asserted that Washington is maintaining rigorous surveillance of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles, warning that any attempt to access the sites would result in immediate military action.



On the current military status of the conflict, the US President characterised Iran as a nation already militarily defeated. He argued that the country’s defensive and offensive capabilities have been systematically dismantled.



“They have no navy, no air force, they have no anti-aircraft weaponry, no leaders,” Trump remarked, adding that while Tehran continues to vacillate over potential diplomatic resolutions, its infrastructure is in ruins. He further claimed that were the US to withdraw today, it would take the Islamic Republic “20 years to rebuild.”



When questioned on whether American combat operations in the region have reached a conclusion, the President indicated that Washington is not done yet. Estimating that the US military has probably destroyed 70 per cent of its intended targets, he suggested that a further push may be on the horizon.



Reiterating his long-standing opposition to Tehran’s atomic ambitions, Trump insisted that the international community cannot allow the “crazy” regime to acquire nuclear weapons. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: US F-35 Jet Sends Emergency Code 7700 Over Strait Of Hormuz. What Does It Mean?