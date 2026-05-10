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Home > World News > Putin Says Ukraine Conflict Could Be Ending Soon, Blames Western Elites For Starting Conflict

Putin Says Ukraine Conflict Could Be Ending Soon, Blames Western Elites For Starting Conflict

Russian President, Vladimir Putin said the war with Ukraine may soon end and blames the “globalist wing of Western elites” for starting the conflict.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin said the war with Ukraine may soon end and blames the “globalist wing of Western elites” for starting the conflict. Photo: ANI
Russian President, Vladimir Putin said the war with Ukraine may soon end and blames the “globalist wing of Western elites” for starting the conflict. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-10 03:03 IST

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Putin Says Ukraine Conflict Could Be Ending Soon, Blames Western Elites For Starting Conflict

On Saturday, Russian President, Vladimir Putin said the war with Ukraine may soon end. Speaking after the Victory Day Parade, he blamed the “globalist wing of Western elites” for starting the conflict. Putin said Western countries used Ukraine to serve their own political goals while ignoring Russia’s concerns.

“They are the ones who wage the war against us with the hands of the Ukrainians. And of course, it’s very comfortable for them. They provoked this conflict,” Putin said.

He cited Ukraine’s EU aspirations and NATO enlargement as key triggers of the ongoing confrontation, claiming that Western leaders had repeatedly misled Russia on their intentions.

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Putin also referred to a 2022 agreement with Ukraine in Istanbul, which he claimed Kyiv initially accepted but later refused to sign under Western pressure, particularly from France and the UK.

“They are the ones who are waging this war against us with Ukrainian hands,” the Russian President said.

“President Macron called me and said that Ukraine cannot sign a historic document like this with a gun against their head,” he added.

Putin further stated that “another representative of show business, then the Prime Minister of the UK, travelled to Ukraine. And what did he say? ‘You cannot sign this; it’s an unfair agreement.’ But who is to say what’s fair? If the Ukrainian delegation initialled this agreement, then how is it unfair?”

The Russian president reiterated that Western support enabled Kyiv to prolong the conflict and accused the West of overstepping by providing extensive military and political backing to Ukraine.

Despite the protracted war, which is currently in its fifth year, Putin expressed cautious optimism, suggesting that Europe may eventually realign politically and that the conflict could reach a resolution.

“They [Ukraine] were promised assistance, and they started to escalate this confrontation with Russia. I believe that it is coming to an end. Why did it happen? Because they expected to crush Russia and destroy the statehood within a few months, but they failed. And now they got stuck in this,” the Russian President said.

“I hope that these political forces will step by step get back to the leadership positions, or they will seize power with the support of the vast majority of European countries,” he added.

Putin’s remarks come amid rising tensions in Europe and continued international calls for a negotiated settlement to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which entered its fifth year in February 2026, following Moscow’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

On Friday (local time), US President Donald Trump announced a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, noting that the temporary truce coincides with Russia’s Victory Day celebrations commemorating the then-Soviet Union’s role in World War II.

Trump said both President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy agreed to the temporary truce. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: New Delhi Prepares For First India-Africa Summit In A Decade; Focus On Defence, Energy And Skill Development

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Tags: globalist wing of Western elitesrussian-presidentvladimir putinwar with Ukraine

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Putin Says Ukraine Conflict Could Be Ending Soon, Blames Western Elites For Starting Conflict

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Putin Says Ukraine Conflict Could Be Ending Soon, Blames Western Elites For Starting Conflict
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Putin Says Ukraine Conflict Could Be Ending Soon, Blames Western Elites For Starting Conflict
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