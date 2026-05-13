What Happens If RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Washed Due To Rain In Raipur? Kolkata Knight Riders Playoffs Qualification Scenarios Explained

RCB vs KKR IPL 2026: As IPL 2026 season reaches its crescendo, weather in Raipur has become a major protagonist in race for top four as the toss is delayed due to wet outfield. A yellow alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put the high-stakes clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the edge at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium and has fans and team analysts scrambling for calculators. With RCB looking for a top-two finish and KKR in a do-or-die survival battle, a washout would change the mathematical picture of the tournament significantly.

The “One Point” Impact: Standings Shift

If Match 57 is abandoned due to rain, both teams will receive one point each.

RCB’s Scenario: Currently 2nd on the table with 14 points (+1.103 NRR) from 11 matches, a washout will see them on 15 points. It wouldn’t officially clinch their playoff spot but would push them closer to the 16-point “safe” zone. But it would come at the cost of their bid to finish in the top-two, as they would lose the chance to draw level with Gujarat Titans (16 points).

KKR’s Scenario: The Knight Riders’ situation is much more dire. Currently they are sitting 8th on the table with 9 points from 10 matches. A washout will see them on 10 points from 11 games.

How Can KKR Qualify For Playoffs?

KKR had a simple route to the top four, even with the threat of rain – win all four remaining games and reach 17 points, which historically is a guaranteed qualification score. Raipur washout leaves them with a maximum possible points of 16. If the match is washed out, KKR’s qualification depends on the “perfect finish” and other results:

Win Out: KKR must win their remaining three fixtures to reach 16 points.

KKR must win their remaining three fixtures to reach 16 points. NRR Battle: With a few teams like CSK and RR already on 12 points, KKR would have likely ended in a tie-breaker. Their current Net Run Rate of -0.169 is a huge hurdle and they will need to improve it drastically.

With a few teams like CSK and RR already on 12 points, KKR would have likely ended in a tie-breaker. Their current Net Run Rate of -0.169 is a huge hurdle and they will need to improve it drastically. The “Chaos” Factor: They would require the likes of Punjab Kings (13 points) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 points) to lose a lot of games to keep the 4th spot open at 16 points.

Will It Affect RCB In Playoffs Qualification?

For Bengaluru, a washout is a safety net but a lost opportunity. That keeps their best-in-the-league NRR intact, which could be crucial if they lose their two remaining matches. But captain Rajat Patidar would like to keep the two points on the pitch to stay ahead of the chasing pack. With Raipur still under a cloudy blanket with thunderstorms looming, the KKR camp will be praying for even a five-over shootout. A single point is not enough to sustain their late-season charge.

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