US-Iran War Escalates: US Navy Destroyers Come Under Fire In Strait Of Hormuz, Trump Calls It ‘A Love Tap’

US President Donald Trump has claimed that three US Navy destroyers passed through the Strait of Hormuz under fire. According to him, while the American warships were not hit, “great damage was done to Iranian attackers.” The US military also said it intercepted Iranian attacks targeting three Navy ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command, in a social media post, said American forces responded to “unprovoked Iranian attacks” during the passage and carried out self-defense strikes. The military also stated that it “targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking US forces.”

Trump Uses Poetic Language

Trump described disabled drones in highly figurative terms, saying they “dropped ever so beautifully down to the Ocean, very much like a butterfly dropping to its grave.” He further escalated his warnings, stating, “just like we knocked them out again today, we’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their Deal signed, FAST!” Reiterating his position later, Trump said, “We’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their Deal signed, FAST!”

Trump Says Ceasefire Still In Effect

In comments to an ABC reporter, Trump said the ceasefire was still in effect and attempted to minimize the confrontation.

“It’s just a love tap,” Trump said, according to the reporter’s social media post.

Following the exchange, Iranian state media reported that the situation had returned to normal.

Strikes on Iranian Ports Reported

Separately, the US military carried out strikes on Iran’s Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas, according to a Fox News reporter who cited a senior US official in a post on X.

The strikes added another layer of escalation amid already heightened tensions between the two sides.

Iran Accuses US of Ceasefire Violation

Early on Friday, Iran’s top joint military command accused the United States of violating a ceasefire by targeting two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and conducting attacks on civilian areas.

A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement carried by state media that the US targeted “an Iranian oil tanker traveling from Iran’s coastal waters near Jask toward the Strait of Hormuz, as well as another vessel entering the Strait of Hormuz near the Emirati port of Fujairah.”

Also Read: US-Iran Exchange Fire In Strait of Hormuz, Several Tankers Attacked