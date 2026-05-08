US-Iran War Escalates: US Navy Destroyers Come Under Fire In Strait Of Hormuz, Trump Calls It ‘A Love Tap’

US President Donald Trump has claimed that three US Navy destroyers passed through the Strait of Hormuz under fire. According to him, while the American warships were not hit, “great damage was done to Iranian attackers.” The US military also said it intercepted Iranian attacks targeting three Navy ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command, in a social media post, said American forces responded to “unprovoked Iranian attacks” during the passage and carried out self-defense strikes. The military also stated that it “targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking US forces.”
Trump Uses Poetic Language
Trump described disabled drones in highly figurative terms, saying they “dropped ever so beautifully down to the Ocean, very much like a butterfly dropping to its grave.” He further escalated his warnings, stating, “just like we knocked them out again today, we’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their Deal signed, FAST!” Reiterating his position later, Trump said, “We’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their Deal signed, FAST!”
🇦🇪🇺🇸🇮🇷 The Persian Gulf is on fire right now.
In the last few hours alone:
– US struck Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, and Minab
– Iran fired back at US vessels off the UAE coast
– Fujairah was hit 48 hours ago and Iran is still denying it
– A US strike on an Iranian tanker in the… pic.twitter.com/pOda8rr4R4
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 7, 2026
Trump Says Ceasefire Still In Effect
In comments to an ABC reporter, Trump said the ceasefire was still in effect and attempted to minimize the confrontation.
“It’s just a love tap,” Trump said, according to the reporter’s social media post.
Following the exchange, Iranian state media reported that the situation had returned to normal.
Strikes on Iranian Ports Reported
Separately, the US military carried out strikes on Iran’s Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas, according to a Fox News reporter who cited a senior US official in a post on X.
The strikes added another layer of escalation amid already heightened tensions between the two sides.
Iran Accuses US of Ceasefire Violation
Early on Friday, Iran’s top joint military command accused the United States of violating a ceasefire by targeting two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and conducting attacks on civilian areas.
A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement carried by state media that the US targeted “an Iranian oil tanker traveling from Iran’s coastal waters near Jask toward the Strait of Hormuz, as well as another vessel entering the Strait of Hormuz near the Emirati port of Fujairah.”
Also Read: US-Iran Exchange Fire In Strait of Hormuz, Several Tankers Attacked
Zubair Amin is a Senior Journalist at NewsX with over seven years of experience in reporting and editorial work. He has written for leading national and international publications, including Foreign Policy Magazine, Al Jazeera, The Economic Times, The Indian Express, The Wire, Article 14, Mongabay, News9, among others. His primary focus is on international affairs, with a strong interest in US politics and policy. He also writes on West Asia, Indian polity, and constitutional issues. Zubair tweets at zubaiyr.amin