Will Baba Vanga’s Prediction For US-Iran War Prove To Be Right? Know About Shocking ‘7-Month War’ Theory Going Viral

BABA VANGA PREDICTION: Baba Vanga, the blind mystic from Bulgaria, has been popping up all over social media again in 2026. People keep saying she predicted a huge conflict this year, some even claim it’s a coming war between the US, Israel, and Iran that’ll spiral into World War III. The stories usually say this “devastating” war is supposed to kick off around March or April and drag on for about seven months. Some take it a step further and connect Vanga’s so-called visions to the current tension in the Middle East, warning that Europe will see the worst destruction if things really go south.

What is Baba Vanga’s 7-Month War Theory?

The Theory of Seven-Month War is an unverified viral prophecy from 2026 by Nostradamus and Baba Vanga, predicting a worldwide war that starts in the east and lasts for seven months. The theory concentrates on the possibility of escalation between superpowers (United States, Israel, and Iran).

Baba Vanga’s prediction on Russia’s role

Another theme that shows up is Russia’s role. Some folks interpret her (often questionable) prophecies to mean Russia comes out on top after the dust settles, somehow emerging as the next global superpower. But, most scholars aren’t buying any of it. Researchers are quick to point out that these predictions are usually super vague, often get “discovered” or changed after big events happen, and they’re seldom documented anywhere reliable.

Conclusion on Prophecies

Although some believers say that the current tension between the USA, Israel, and Iran proves her prophecies, there is no clear record made by Vanga about this particular conflict.

Who was Baba Vanga?

Baba Vanga (1911–1996) was a Bulgarian mystic and herbalist also referred to as the “Nostradamus of the Balkans”. She became popular for her ability to predict future events, including the 9/11 attacks and the death of Princess Diana, and she resided in the area of Rupite in Bulgaria. Her followers believe that she possessed clairvoyant capabilities, but she never recorded her predictions

What are the most accurate predictions made by Baba Vanga?

9/11 Attacks: Supposedly told of “steel birds” attacking American Brethren.

Kursk Submarine Disaster: Allegedly foretold the sinking of the Russian submarine Kursk in 2000. It is believed that she said “Kursk will be covered with water” back in 1980.

Barack Obama: Supposedly predicted that the 44th president of America would be black.

Other Events: Earthquake in Bulgaria, collapse of USSR, and Chernobyl disaster

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