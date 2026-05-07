Did X Handle Predict Hantavirus In 2022 After Covid Ended? Viral Post Spooks Internet: ‘Wait WTF, How Would This Guy Know?’

Hantavirus Latest Update: The Hantavirus outbreak on a cruise has caused panic in the real world and on the Internet. An account on the social media platform X apparently predicted the Hantavirus outbreak in 2022 and the online users have gone into a meltdown. The X post reads: 2023: Corona ended 2026: Hantavirus. Social media users flooded the comment section and wondered how the prediction could be so accurate.

Hantavirus: How did the Internet react to the viral post?

Reacting to the viral post, one user stated, “Oh we’re f**ked f**ked,” as another posted, “Delete this.” One user shared, “This has to be a simulation,” and the next one said, “Not this shit again man.” An individual commented, “Wait wtf how would this guy know THIS virus 3 years ago?”

How did Hantavirus end up on the MV Hondius cruise?

Argentine officials say it started with a Dutch couple who died between April 11 and May 2. They think the couple caught the virus during a bird-watching trip in Ushuaia back in mid-March, before they got on the ship.

The MV Hondius set off from Ushuaia on March 20 for a 35-day expedition. The Dutchman started feeling sick on April 6 with fever, headache, stomach pain, and diarrhoea. He got worse fast, ended up with severe respiratory distress, and died on April 11. No one realised it was hantavirus at the time, so his body stayed onboard for two more weeks. Then, his wife fell ill as well. On April 25, she took her husband’s body with her to South Africa, but she died at a hospital in Johannesburg not long after arriving.

Meanwhile, the Hantavirus outbreak spread. Two people in serious condition were flown to the Netherlands for treatment. A third passenger, who was stable, had their evacuation flight delayed. After spending three days anchored near Cape Verde, the Hondius is now on its way to the Canary Islands.

For now, there are still 146 people from 23 countries left aboard the ship, all under tight precautions. Oceanwide Expeditions says they’re doing everything they can to contain the outbreak.

What did World Health Organization say about hantavirus?

According to the World Health Organization, the individuals who have the disease are infected with the rare Andes hantavirus strain, which is the only strain that is transmissible among humans.

What is Hantavirus?

Hantaviruses are a genus of viruses typically found in wild rodents such as mice and rats and are capable of causing serious lung or kidney diseases in humans. These infections are caused by inhaling hantavirus aerosolized from urine, feces, or saliva of the host. There is no cure for the infection, and prompt medical attention is necessary.

What is the Andes Hantavirus strain?

There are numerous strains of hantavirus. According to health experts, the individuals onboard the MV Hondius are infected with the Andes hantavirus strain, a strain of hantavirus transmitted by rodents to humans and vice versa.

What are the symptoms of Hantavirus?

Symptoms of hantavirus include non-specific, flu-like symptoms such as fever, tiredness, and muscle pain, particularly in the thigh area. The disease will soon advance to more serious symptoms such as breathing difficulties and coughing due to lung involvement, or kidney failure. Treatment needs to be sought right away because the condition can become fatal.

Is Hantavirus deadly?

Yes, hantavirus can be very harmful to one’s health because the fatality rate is around 35% to 50%. This viral infection leads to fatal breathing problems or kidney failure within days of infection. There is no cure or vaccine against this deadly disease.

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