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Home > Tech and Auto News > From iPhone 18 Pro To Smart Home Devices: Apple To Launch 11 New Products In 2026 — Check Detail And List

From iPhone 18 Pro To Smart Home Devices: Apple To Launch 11 New Products In 2026 — Check Detail And List

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch up to 11 new products in late 2026, including the iPhone 18 Pro, its first foldable iPhone, new Macs, iPads, Apple Watches, and smart home devices.

Apple upcoming products
Apple upcoming products

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 10:54 IST

US based tech giant Apple’s 2026 product roadmap is slowly becoming more evident through leaks and reports and if the reports and rumours turned out to be true the company could be gearing up for one of its busiest launch periods in recent years. The key launch is likely to be the next generation of iPhone 18 Pro series. As per media reports, the company has several other devices in the pipeline consisting of new iPads, Macs, wearable devices, and smart home products. The company has already rolled out a few products this year, but fresh reports suggest that the company is gearing up to introduce as many as 11 devices in the coming months. 

That would make the second half of 2026 one of Apple’s biggest product seasons in a very long time. And unlike most years, several of these devices are not just upgrades. Some of them are brand new categories for Apple entirely. 

The Big One: iPhone 18 Pro and the Foldable iPhone 

The device everyone is talking about is the iPhone 18 Pro. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to launch in September 2026 and is rumoured to be the first to use Apple’s own C1 modem instead of Qualcomm’s. A major redesign is expected, which could include under-display Face ID, a completely hidden notch, and the front camera moved to the upper-left corner of the display. 

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But the iPhone 18 Pro might not even be the biggest announcement of the season. After years of rumours, Apple’s first foldable phone, potentially named the iPhone Fold, is projected to debut in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models. It is expected to be a book-style foldable with a 7.8-inch inner display. At 4.5mm thick when open, it will be remarkably thin for a foldable device. Pricing, however, is expected to be steep. At $2,000 plus, this is a niche product for early adopters and tech enthusiasts, not a mainstream iPhone replacement. 

iPads, Macs, and Wearables 

Beyond the iPhones, the lineup is wide. Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra are both expected to receive hardware improvements along with enhanced fitness and health tracking features. On the Mac side, the Mac Studio will get M5 Max and M5 Ultra chip technology, offering much faster CPU and GPU performance than the current generation. 

Smart home is another area Apple is clearly serious about in 2026. Rumours suggest that Apple is designing its own indoor security cameras that will connect to HomeKit and interface with the planned home hub, potentially arriving as soon as late 2026. 

There is also a major leadership change to factor in. It has been confirmed that John Ternus will replace Tim Cook as CEO in September 2026, with Cook remaining as executive chairman. The shift from an operations-focused leader to one with deep hardware engineering roots could signal a more product-driven approach going forward. 

Apple’s second half of 2026 is shaping up to be genuinely historic. Whether all 11 devices actually land on time is another question, but the ambition is clearly there. 

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: Apple May Pack Larger Battery And A20 Pro Chipset — Check Expected Specs And Details

 

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From iPhone 18 Pro To Smart Home Devices: Apple To Launch 11 New Products In 2026 — Check Detail And List
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From iPhone 18 Pro To Smart Home Devices: Apple To Launch 11 New Products In 2026 — Check Detail And List
From iPhone 18 Pro To Smart Home Devices: Apple To Launch 11 New Products In 2026 — Check Detail And List
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