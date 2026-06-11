Iran-US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: US Strikes Iran, Tehran Hits US Bases In Gulf; Closes Strait Of Hormuz

US strikes Iran again as Tehran retaliates and closes Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of a wider Middle East war. Photo: AI

Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: The United States on Wednesday launched a new round of military strikes against multiple targets in Iran. The strikes escalate tensions between the two countries and raise concerns over the future of ongoing ceasefire negotiations. Confirming the operation, the US military said the attacks were conducted in response to what it described as Iran’s continued hostile actions.

“The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression,” the military said.

Iranian media reported explosions in several locations in southern Iran, including Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Minab, shortly after the strikes were carried out. The latest US military action came after President Donald Trump warned that Washington would launch further attacks on Iran if a peace agreement was not reached.

US Strikes After Iran Downed Apache Helicopter

The United States targeted Iranian positions around the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump said the strikes were retaliation for Iran’s downing of a US Apache helicopter. In a statement posted on social media, the US Central Command reiterated that American forces were carrying out attacks on Iranian targets.

“In response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression.”

The operation marked the second consecutive day of US strikes against Iran.

Iran Attacks Gulf States

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Thursday that it had carried out attacks on military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for the recent US strikes. According to a statement carried by state-run IRNA, the IRGC said it had targeted key US military positions.

“During two waves of operations, eighteen important targets belonging to the US Army in the bases of Ali and Ahmad Ahmad Air Force (were hit),” the Guards said.

The statement further claimed that Iranian forces had also targeted and destroyed Sheikh Isa air bases.

Iranian forces also “hit and destroyed Sheikh Isa air bases”.

Prior to the announcement, Iranian media reported that Tehran had launched an attack against the US Fifth Fleet based in Bahrain.

Strait of Hormuz Closed

Iran’s top joint military command announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. According to the announcement, the closure applies to oil tankers as well as commercial vessels operating in the strategic waterway. Iranian military authorities warned that any ship attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz would be fired upon.

Any vessel that attempts passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be “shot at,” according to the military announcement.

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