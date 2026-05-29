Adani Power Share Price In Focus; Traders Watch ₹255 As Bulls Betting Strong- What’s Powering The Overall Rally?

Adani Power Share Price Near Highs, But Is ₹255 Becoming Too Hot To Handle? The share price is sitting near highs, but is ₹255 turning into that too-hot-to-handle kind of thing? Right now, the Adani Power stock looks slightly out of breath after this big, explosive rally and, honestly, traders are now eyeing the ₹255 area like hawks. After leaping sharply from about ₹208 up to ₹252 in a fairly short burst, the scrip is finally seeing a little profit-booking, which also feels sort of normal after a run like that, you know. And the charts, they are not exactly being calm either. A shooting star candlestick has shown up close to the recent highs, which is often taken as an early sign that bullish momentum might be cooling, at least for the moment. So the real thing hanging in the air in the market is: is Adani Power just taking a breather, or is a deeper correction quietly forming underneath, step by step? As of May 29, 2026, around 9:55 AM IST, Adani Power shares were trading at ₹250.59 on the NSE, up 0.67% for the day, after touching an intraday high of ₹254.20.

Adani Share Price At ₹255: What Is Its Breakout Zone or Bull Trap?

Right now, ₹255 is kind of the “prove it” level for Adani Power shares. Traders are basically keeping their eyes on it really closely because a clean breakout above it could re-ignite bullish momentum again. But if the rally keeps losing steam around that spot, the market may start treating the move as a short-term exhaustion point, and that is when things get tricky. On the downside, the ₹230–233 zone is acting like the main safety cushion for the stock. If that support cracks, selling pressure could build up quite fast, and then Adani Power shares might drift toward the ₹224–219 range in the sessions ahead.

Why Adani Power Shares Have Been Absolutely Charged Up in 2026

Even with the recent cooling-off phase, Adani Power still stays one of the hottest power stocks of 2026, rallying more than 65% so far this year. And honestly, the rally did not come from nowhere, not really. India’s brutal summer heatwaves pushed electricity demand to record highs, and as a result, power companies suddenly became the center of market attention pretty quickly. At the same time, investors also started getting excited about Adani Power’s aggressive expansion plans, acquisitions, and future capacity growth. So the stock kind of turned into a “high demand + high growth” market favorite altogether. Now the interesting bit is this, are investors just chasing momentum here, or are they betting that India’s long-term power story is still only getting started? We will know in the coming week!

How Is The JP Deal Turning Into A Big Moment For Adani Power Right Now?

Adani Power’s move to pick up a 24% stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures is being seen not as just a routine acquisition; the market is kind of treating it like a real, long-term expansion bet. Investors appear to read it as a step that could meaningfully lift Adani Power’s position within India’s fast-moving electricity sector. In a sense, the arrangement lets Adani Power grow its generation capacity and also reinforces its presence across the power business at a point when electricity demand in India is increasing in a rather aggressive way. Rising industrial activity, AI-led infrastructure growth, data centres, and those extreme summer power needs are all pushing demand higher. So yeah, the timing alone has pulled attention in a big way.

This is also why many investors don’t frame it as only a short-term trigger. For a good number of traders, it hints that Adani Power is quietly getting ready for the next phase of India’s long-run energy demand boom.

Strong Earnings Support Momentum For Adani Share Prices

Financial Metric Performance Q4 Net Profit ₹4,271 crore YoY Profit Growth +64.3% EBITDA ₹6,598 crore EBITDA Growth +27% Operating Margin Above 33%

Adani Power’s strong earnings growth and improving operational performance have played a major role in boosting investor confidence. Robust profitability and healthy margins continue to support bullish sentiment around the stock.

What Else Is Supporting Adani Power’s Rally?

Brokerage upgrades add a bit more fuel to Adani Power’s rally, or well, at least that’s the vibe. Brokerage optimism has been doing a lot here, improving sentiment around Adani Power shares, and it seems to be a steady contributor, not just a one-off thing. Several firms, including Jefferies, have reportedly upgraded their outlook on the stock in recent months, which in turn has helped lift both institutional confidence and retail participation too. With these kinds of upgrades coming through, the whole bullish narrative around Adani Power looks even more solid, especially as investors are actively scanning power and infrastructure themes tied to India’s long-term growth story.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Investors are advised to consult certified financial advisors before making investment decisions.

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