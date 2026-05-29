Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wakes Up Positive, Investors Aren’t Trusting The Calm Yet; Nifty Climbs As Sensex Jumps Over 100 Points

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened higher on May 29, riding this wave of positive global cues, kind of like a green light from elsewhere. The Sensex climbed 208.40 points (0.27%) to start at 76,076.20, and the Nifty inched up 37.20 points (0.16%) to 23,944.35, staying just above the 23,950 level pretty fast. At the beginning, market breadth was mildly positive, with 1,483 advances against 1,107 declines, so it looked cautious but still constructive, you know. Tech names like Wipro, Infosys, HCL Tech, and TCS took the lead together with Reliance Industries too… the sort of “heavy lifters” for the index, doing their work early in the session. Meanwhile, on the other side, stocks such as Bajaj Auto, ONGC, Adani Ports, Coal India, and Eternal faced some pressure, little by little. So overall, it’s a start where the bulls are active, but they’re still looking at global headlines, like a hawk, not fully relaxing.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (29 May, 2026)