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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wakes Up Positive, Investors Aren’t Trusting The Calm Yet; Nifty Climbs As Sensex Jumps Over 100 Points

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wakes Up Positive, Investors Aren’t Trusting The Calm Yet; Nifty Climbs As Sensex Jumps Over 100 Points

Indian Stock market Today opened slightly higher with IT stocks leading gains, while investors stayed cautious amid global uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and mixed sectoral performance despite positive cues from global markets.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-29 09:46 IST

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened higher on May 29, riding this wave of positive global cues, kind of like a green light from elsewhere. The Sensex climbed 208.40 points (0.27%) to start at 76,076.20, and the Nifty inched up 37.20 points (0.16%) to 23,944.35, staying just above the 23,950 level pretty fast. At the beginning, market breadth was mildly positive, with 1,483 advances against 1,107 declines, so it looked cautious but still constructive, you know. Tech names like Wipro, Infosys, HCL Tech, and TCS took the lead together with Reliance Industries too… the sort of “heavy lifters” for the index, doing their work early in the session. Meanwhile, on the other side, stocks such as Bajaj Auto, ONGC, Adani Ports, Coal India, and Eternal faced some pressure, little by little. So overall, it’s a start where the bulls are active, but they’re still looking at global headlines, like a hawk, not fully relaxing.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (29 May, 2026)

        Stock Market Opening Bell @9:15 AM

        Sensex

        • 76,102.91
        • +93.20
        • +0.12% (Today)

        Nifty 50

        • 23,963.45
        • +56.30
        • +0.24% (Today)

        Indian markets edged higher with mild gains in Sensex and Nifty, supported by selective buying. Sentiment remains cautious yet stable as investors track global cues and geopolitical developments closely.

            Stock Market Sectorwise performance

            IT Sector – Strong Lead

            • Wipro
            • Infosys
            • HCL Tech
            • TCS

            Major gainers driving early momentum, supported by positive global tech cues.

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            Heavyweights – Supportive

            • Reliance Industries

            Helped anchor index gains.

            Auto Sector – Under Pressure

            • Bajaj Auto

            Witnessed early selling pressure.

            Energy & Infra – Weak Tone

            • ONGC
            • Adani Ports
            • Coal India

            Profit-booking seen in select counters.

            Consumer/Other Stocks – Mixed

            • Eternal

            Stock-specific weakness amid broader stability.

            Rupee Watch

            • Indian rupee opened stronger at 95.57 per US dollar on Friday
            • Previous close on Wednesday was 95.69 per dollar
            • Indicates mild early strength in the domestic currency
            • Traders continue monitoring global dollar movement and geopolitical developments closely

            Stock Market On Wednesday

            Indian markets saw a choppy session on May 27, with investors constantly reacting to the US–Iran geopolitical situation, even as crude oil prices cooled slightly. After opening weak, benchmark indices recovered during early trade and kept swinging between gains and losses before ending marginally lower. The Sensex closed down 141.90 points (0.19%) at 75,867.80, while the Nifty slipped just 6.55 points (0.03%) to settle at 23,907.15, still managing to hold above the 23,900 mark. Broader markets looked stronger though, with midcap and smallcap indices ending in positive territory. Sector-wise, media, power, and capital goods stocks led gains, while IT, FMCG, banking, and oil & gas stocks faced selling pressure.

                (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

                Also Read: Global Markets: From Wall Street To Kospi, US–Iran Deal Changing The Sentiment; Caution Still in Play

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                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wakes Up Positive, Investors Aren’t Trusting The Calm Yet; Nifty Climbs As Sensex Jumps Over 100 Points
                Tags: Dalal Street todayGlobal Market CuesIndian rupee against dollarindian stock marketInfosys stockIT stocks rallymarket opening todaymarket volatility Indianifty opening bellnifty todayopening bell todayReliance Industriesrupee todaySensex Live Updatessensex todaystock market newsstock market sector performancestock market todayus-iran tensionsWipro shares

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                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wakes Up Positive, Investors Aren’t Trusting The Calm Yet; Nifty Climbs As Sensex Jumps Over 100 Points
                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wakes Up Positive, Investors Aren’t Trusting The Calm Yet; Nifty Climbs As Sensex Jumps Over 100 Points
                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wakes Up Positive, Investors Aren’t Trusting The Calm Yet; Nifty Climbs As Sensex Jumps Over 100 Points
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