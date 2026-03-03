LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Nothing Phone 4a Series All Set To Debut: Transparent Design, Upgraded Glyph, And 4 Vibrant Colours, Check All Features, Price And Launch Date

Nothing Phone 4a Series All Set To Debut: Transparent Design, Upgraded Glyph, And 4 Vibrant Colours, Check All Features, Price And Launch Date

Nothing will launch the Phone 4a and 4a Pro on March 5 with a transparent design, upgraded Glyph lights, Snapdragon chips, 5,400mAh battery, and prices starting at Rs 31,999 in India.

Nothing Phone 4a series
Nothing Phone 4a series

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 3, 2026 09:55:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nothing Phone 4a Series All Set To Debut: Transparent Design, Upgraded Glyph, And 4 Vibrant Colours, Check All Features, Price And Launch Date

UK based smartphone manufacturing company Nothing is all set to launch its new lineup Phone 4a series on 5th March. The series consists of two phones, the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro. The company has already teased the hardware of the standard Phone 4a and a special soft pink shade, which the company is introducing for the first time. 

The upcoming handsets will continue with the company’s signature glyph bar and transparent rear panel. However, this time the Glyph Bar is said to include multiple small LED lights that are brighter than before. 



Nothing Phone 4a series Features and specification 

The Phone 4a is likely to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset while the Phone 4a Pro is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The phones are likely to run on the latest Android version with the company’s clean and minimal user interface. 

Both the phones are likely to be packed with a 5,400mAh battery supported with 50W wired fast charging. 

In terms of optics, the Phone 4a is likely to feature a triple camera setup on the rear panel which offers a 50MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto shooter with 3.5x optical zoom and on the front a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

Nothing Phone 4a series Price

The media reports and experts suggest that the price of Nothing Phone 4a in India will start at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant while the higher variants offering 8GB + 256 GB and 12GB + 256GB’s price has not been tipped yet. The Phone 4a Pro is reported to come at a starting price of Rs 40,000. 

The company has confirmed that the phones will be launched in four colour shades which includes standard white and black and two new colours soft pink and blue shade.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 17e Officially Launched In India: Premium Features, Budget-Friendly Affordable Price & EMI Deals – Full Details Inside

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 9:55 AM IST
Nothing Phone 4a Series All Set To Debut: Transparent Design, Upgraded Glyph, And 4 Vibrant Colours, Check All Features, Price And Launch Date

QUICK LINKS