Home > Tech and Auto > Apple iPhone 17e Officially Launched In India: Premium Features, Budget-Friendly Affordable Price & EMI Deals – Full Details Inside

Apple iPhone 17e Officially Launched In India: Premium Features, Budget-Friendly Affordable Price & EMI Deals – Full Details Inside

Apple iPhone 17e launched in India: Premium features, A19 chip, 48MP camera, MagSafe & budget-friendly price with EMI options.

Apple iPhone 17e Officially Launched In India. (Photo: X/@AppleBytes)
Apple iPhone 17e Officially Launched In India. (Photo: X/@AppleBytes)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 2, 2026 20:40:21 IST

Apple iPhone 17e Officially Launched In India: Premium Features, Budget-Friendly Affordable Price & EMI Deals – Full Details Inside

Apple has officially launched the much-anticipated iPhone 17e in India, the most budget-friendly addition to the iPhone 17 series. With its powerful A19 chip, C1X modem, and sleek design, the new iPhone promises premium performance at an accessible price point.

Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 17e, including price, specs, features, and EMI options.

Apple iPhone 17e India Price and Availability

The iPhone 17e starts at Rs 64,900 for the 256GB variant, while the higher 512GB model is priced at Rs 84,900. Apple is also offering easy EMI options starting from Rs 11,327 per month, making it more accessible for buyers.

Additionally, select banks are offering instant cashback of Rs 5,000 with EMI purchases. Apple’s trade-in program also allows users to reduce the price further by exchanging their old devices.

The iPhone 17e will go on sale from March 11, with pre-orders beginning March 4 at 7:45 PM.

iPhone 17e launched: Sleek Design and Color Options

The iPhone 17e sports a premium design with a matte finish and a Ceramic Shield 2 front, which Apple claims is 3x more scratch-resistant than the previous generation. The device is IP68 certified, offering protection against dust and water.

It comes in three elegant colors: Black, White, and a soft new Pink, appealing to users who want style alongside functionality.

iPhone 17e launched: Display and Performance

The iPhone 17e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 1.5K resolution and peak brightness of 800 nits (1200 nits for HDR). While the refresh rate remains 60Hz, the display ensures vivid colors and outdoor visibility.

Powered by Apple’s A19 chip and the new C1X modem, the device promises up to 2x faster performance than the iPhone 11. The 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU with Neural Accelerators support console-level gaming, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and smoother AI-driven operations.

Camera Features: 48MP Fusion Camera and 12MP Selfie Lens

The iPhone 17e carries a 48MP Fusion rear camera with 2-in-1 functionality, allowing users to shoot in 48MP or 24MP for optimized file size and image quality. The camera also supports Night Mode, 2x telephoto, 4K Dolby Vision video at 60fps, and Spatial Audio recording.

The 12MP front camera delivers crisp selfies and supports advanced AI-powered features for video calls and photography.

iPhone 17e launched: Battery, Charging, and MagSafe Support

Apple promises all-day battery life on the iPhone 17e. It supports USB-C fast charging, reaching 50% in around 30 minutes, along with MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging up to 15W.

These features make the iPhone 17e ideal for daily use, gaming, and productivity, without worrying about running out of battery.

Apple Intelligence and Smarter Tools

Running on iOS 26, the iPhone 17e introduces a refreshed Liquid Glass interface and next-generation Apple Intelligence. Key AI features include:

  • Live Translation in Messages, FaceTime, and calls

  • Visual Intelligence to interpret and act on on-screen content

  • Call Screening for unknown calls and Hold Assist for waiting on hold

  • Messages filter for unknown senders

These tools enhance productivity, privacy, and convenience for everyday users.

Satellite Connectivity for Adventurers

The iPhone 17e also comes with satellite connectivity, offering Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages, and Find My via satellite. This ensures users can stay connected even without mobile or Wi-Fi coverage, a useful feature for travelers and adventurers.

iPhone 17e launched: Takeaways

The iPhone 17e is Apple’s most affordable iPhone 17 series model in India, offering:

  • Faster A19 chip and C1X modem

  • MagSafe charging support

  • Durable Ceramic Shield 2 glass

  • 48MP Fusion rear camera

  • Premium features at a budget-friendly price

With pre-orders starting March 4 and sale from March 11, the iPhone 17e is shaping up to be a popular choice for users looking for Apple’s premium experience without the premium price.

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 8:40 PM IST
Apple iPhone 17e Officially Launched In India: Premium Features, Budget-Friendly Affordable Price & EMI Deals – Full Details Inside

