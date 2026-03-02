Is Claude Down? Days After Trump’s Ban, Anthropic’s AI Chatbot Faces Outage; Hundreds Of Users Report Issues

Claude AI, the powerful artificial intelligence agent by United States’ tech giant Anthropic has reportedly faced issues as thousands of users reported outage of the popular chatbot on Monday.

This comes days after United States President Donald Trump announced the US military’s withdrawal from the contracts with the rapidly growing AI giant.

What Anthropic said?

Anthropic’s official status page on Monday flagged “elevated errors” across claude.ai, its developer console, and Claude Code, confirming a partial outage affecting users.

In an update posted at 12:21 UTC, the company said the Claude API was functioning as intended but clarified that the disruption was linked specifically to claude.ai and login/logout pathways.

Earlier notices indicated that the issue was under investigation, with engineers continuing to probe the cause.

The status dashboard showed degraded performance for the day, even as overall uptime over the past 90 days remained above 99 per cent.

Redditors report timeout errors

Service disruptions are not unusual for large AI platforms, but the spike in user complaints and online chatter suggests this episode was significant enough to disrupt routine use for a portion of Claude’s audience.

Across community platforms, several users reported difficulty accessing conversations, encountering error prompts during active chats, or experiencing unusually slow response times.

On Reddit, discussion threads featured screenshots of timeout errors and failed connections, as users compared notes and speculated about what might have triggered the glitch.

As of now, Anthropic has neither disclosed the underlying cause of the disruption nor released a formal statement addressing the incident.

(This is a developing story. Details are being updated.)