On Saturday, unmanned Iranian drones hit the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) headquarters, putting out a fire that engulfed the building where the Kuwait oil ministry is located. The Shuwaikh oil sector complex, which is a key location in the administration of energy in the country, was evacuated with the firefighting teams rushing to the location to contain the blaze. In a statement, KPC verified the attack, underlining that the company management was carefully observing the evaluation of the harm caused by the incident, in cooperation with the corresponding authorities, and taking all the necessary actions to provide the safety of the personnel and secure the location. The government complex was severely damaged, which was noted by Kuwaiti state media, which indicates the seriousness of the attack.

Iranian Drone Strike Triggers Massive Fire At Kuwait’s Shuwaikh Oil Sector, Damaging KPC And Oil Ministry Headquarters – Watch Video

The drone attack is a major escalation of the Iranian attack on Kuwaiti infrastructure. Lately, the Mina Al-Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah refineries in Kuwait have been attacked several times, and the airport of the country has been attacked. The fact that KPC on Saturday bombed its main building symbolizes a change in focus, as previously it was production and transport facilities that were targeted, but now it is the administrative and political center of the Kuwaiti oil business. These frequent attacks have increased the concern of how the critical energy infrastructure in the country has become vulnerable, which supports most of its economy and foreign commerce.









The bigger trend indicates that Iran is increasingly targeting other than energy facilities. Hours before the Shuwaikh strike, the semi official Fars news agency in Iran posted an updated list of targets throughout the Gulf, including electrical grids, water desalination facilities, and industrial facilities to the already threatened facilities. The PIC of Kuwait, a manufacturer of fertilizers and polymer, was not left behind as well, which means that Tehran is broadening its influence to the broader industrial base of the Gulf states. The intensification highlights the increasingly weakened state of Kuwait, where the frequent attacks on energy, water, and industrial infrastructure endanger not only the continuity of operations but also the economy of the region in general.

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