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Home > World News > Where Is Donald Trump Now? Viral Walter Reed Hospitalization Claims Surface Amid Iran War; White House Says ‘US President Is…’

Where Is Donald Trump Now? Viral Walter Reed Hospitalization Claims Surface Amid Iran War; White House Says ‘US President Is…’

Donald Trump Health Update: Donald Trump sparked health rumors after social media claimed he was rushed to Walter Reed, but the White House confirmed he remains working in the Oval Office amid Iran War.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 5, 2026 07:10:14 IST

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Where Is Donald Trump Now? Viral Walter Reed Hospitalization Claims Surface Amid Iran War; White House Says ‘US President Is…’

Donald Trump Health Update: Online rumors about Donald Trump’s health sparked a frenzy over the weekend after social media users claimed the president had been rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. An official of the White House hurried to counter the speculation, releasing an urgent statement to stress that Trump was still at the White House. This was further fueled when Polymarket, a prediction and betting website, tweeted that a lid had been called meaning that Trump would not make any official appearances on the rest of the day. 

Where Is Donald Trump Now? Viral Walter Reed Hospitalization Claims Surface Amid Iran War

Donald Trump Health Update: Although this was claimed by various social media accounts, a Marine sentry outside the west wing gave a signal that Trump was in the Oval Office reporter Julia Manchester of The Hill effectively proved Trump to be at work in the executive branch. The White House also provided an assurance without mentioning the rumors about the hospitalization directly. Communications Director Steven Cheung said, ‘President Trump has never worked harder to serve the American people than he is working round the clock in the White House and Oval Office this Easter weekend. God Bless him.’ This assertion highlighted the stand of the administration that the schedule and the low profile of the president was normal and did not reflect an emergency of any kind, medically. The press lid was added to social media speculation, which in turn caused concern among the followers, yet the Marine sentry post that had traditionally been used offered them tangible evidence that the president was in his regular place of employment.



Previous Health Concerns Of President Trump

Donald Trump Health Update: The health of Trump has been a matter of public attention, especially with his age and the noticeable bruising on his hands and the swelling of his legs. Earlier in January, he credited the bruising to frequent use of aspirin and the White House cited an accidental injury to the hand during travel. This year, the White House physician has already recognized preventative treatment of a red mark on his neck, and the swelling of his ankle was attributed by the physician to a non infectious chronic venous insufficiency. These clarifications, combined with the clarification by the White House over the weekend, are meant to appease the masses that the health of Trump is stable despite the speculation that is being spread online.

Also Read: Netanyahu Claims Israel Destroyed 70% Of Iran’s Steel Industry And Vows Ongoing Strikes Amid Mounting Regional Tensions

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Where Is Donald Trump Now? Viral Walter Reed Hospitalization Claims Surface Amid Iran War; White House Says ‘US President Is…’

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Where Is Donald Trump Now? Viral Walter Reed Hospitalization Claims Surface Amid Iran War; White House Says ‘US President Is…’
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