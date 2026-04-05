Netanyahu Claims Israel Destroyed 70% Of Iran’s Steel Industry And Vows Ongoing Strikes Amid Mounting Regional Tensions

Israel Targets Iran’s Petrochemical Sector to Cripple Economy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that Israeli forces struck Iranian petrochemical refineries, highlighting the sector as a vital financial lifeline for Tehran. In a video statement shared via his official X handle, Netanyahu revealed that these attacks followed successful operations against Iran’s metallurgical industry. He stated, “We have destroyed 70 percent of [Iran’s] ability to create steel,” linking the precision strikes to a broader campaign aimed at weakening Iran’s economic infrastructure.

Netanyahu emphasized that the operations form part of a systematic effort to restrict Tehran’s financial resources, warning that the pressure will continue. “We will continue to hit them, as I promised,” he said, underscoring Israel’s commitment to sustaining military pressure on the Iranian leadership.

Precision Strikes Hit Industrial Hubs in Khuzestan

Saturday’s operations saw Israeli fighter jets targeting key industrial facilities in southwest Iran, with local media confirming that high-value installations within the Mahshahr Petrochemical Special Zone in Khuzestan Province were hit. Israeli security officials verified that the Israeli Air Force conducted the mission, focusing on assets crucial to Iran’s petrochemical output.

Valiollah Hayati, deputy governor of Khuzestan, told Fars news agency that three firms were affected by the strikes, adding that “the extent of the damage remains unknown.” At least five individuals sustained injuries, though fatalities have not been confirmed.

According to The Times of Israel, this strategic pivot reflects a deliberate move by Israeli authorities to shift from purely military targets to economic sites, aiming to inflict maximum fiscal damage. By disrupting Iran’s most profitable export sectors, these operations represent a new phase in the conflict, where industrial sabotage complements traditional military objectives.

The escalation follows weeks of heightened tensions, with Israeli directives emphasizing the need to weaken Iran’s financial backbone. Observers note that this approach signals a broader Israeli strategy to combine targeted strikes with economic pressure, thereby amplifying the impact of military action on Tehran’s decision-making.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Iran Open To Islamabad Talks With US, Signals Diplomatic Shift, Denies Past Refusal Amid Intensifying Regional Tensions