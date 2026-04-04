The news about Tehran rejecting Pakistan’s mediation attempts has been officially denied by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who stated that Iran continues to pursue diplomatic talks with Islamabad.

The clarification follows international speculation about backchannel diplomacy, which seeks to resolve the US-Iran conflict, reaching a “dead end.” Araghchi addressed the allegations by stating that Iran shows “deep gratitude” to Pakistan for its work as an “honest broker.”

The main obstacle exists because Washington currently presents “unacceptable” terms that need to be solved through negotiations between the two parties.

Tehran has established its new strategic approach, which demonstrates its willingness to conduct high-stakes diplomatic meetings when those meetings result in permanent peace agreements instead of temporary ceasefire solutions.

Diplomatic Mediation Protocols

The current peace initiative relies on structured diplomatic mediation, which uses Islamabad as its main channel for all confidential diplomatic exchanges. The Pakistani Foreign Office declared that the organization had not ceased operations and that these claims were nothing more than a “figment of imagination.”

The mediation process uses a five-point peace plan that regional partners developed to establish stability in the Strait of Hormuz and prevent military conflicts. Iran demonstrates its dedication to this protocol through active participation at the negotiations table despite its assertion of an “illegal war” being forced upon it.

Islamabad needs to continue its current diplomatic function because the organization protects its regional security interests by stopping the South Asian conflict from expanding while it manages its relationships with Western countries.

Geopolitical Breakthrough Potential

The achievement of a successful geopolitical breakthrough depends on establishing trust between Washington and Tehran. Iran has agreed to meet in Islamabad, but two primary “obstacles” exist that Tehran considers excessive because of the 15-point US proposal.

Iranian authorities have permitted essential shipping routes through the Gulf as a goodwill gesture, but they still face military threats, which prevent them from attending official meetings. The US must provide the “security guarantees” and “reparations” that Araghchi identified as necessary for a breakthrough to occur.

Pakistan continues to develop its proposals while acting as a diplomatic buffer, which keeps negotiation channels open during changing situations.

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